TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 12th September

Jonnie Peacock and Johnny Vegas celebrate the last two Paralympics in Superhuman Summer: The Paralympic Rewind, it’s the Last Night of the Proms, and Jonathan Ross hosts his new Comedy Club. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Last Night of the Proms, 8pm, BBC1

There’ll be no flag-waving or ‘promming’ (we’re not entirely sure what that is, anyway) but it’s quite incredible that there have been Proms to have a ‘last night of’ this year. Tonight’s audience-free performance, from London’s Royal Albert Hall, will contain many of the traditional musical choices – and at the time of going to press, it had been decided that a ‘select group’ will sing Rule, Britannia! after all – plus music from Mozart and Stephen Sondheim, among others.

★★★★ JP

Superhuman Summer: The Paralympic Rewind, 6pm, C4

With Tokyo 2020 postponed till next year, athlete Jonnie Peacock and comedian Johnny Vegas celebrate the best moments of the last two Paralympics. Helping to tell some of the heroic stories are Clare Balding, who chooses her favourite memories, plus The Last Leg presenter Alex Brooker, who talks about presenting from London 2012. Paralympic stars featured include double gold-medal-winner Kadeena Cox, weight lifter Ali Jawad and table-tennis and Strictly Come Dancing star Will Bayley.

★★★★ JL

Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club, 10pm, ITV

With venues closed during the pandemic, aspiring stand-ups have had no way of reaching audiences. Jonathan Ross comes to the rescue with this new series giving budding comics a platform. Each show, filmed within social-distance guidelines, will see new faces perform alongside established names like Katherine Ryan and Rob Beckett. Jonathan has had a hand in giving big-name comics their TV break, so we could be seeing comedy’s next stars in the making.

★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Friday Night Dinner, seasons 1-6, All 4

This quirky comedy has a great ensemble cast and gets better the more you watch. Tamsin Greig is the wacky mother preparing the traditional Jewish Friday night dinner for her equally idiosyncratic family – her hubby (Paul Ritter) and sons (Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Memento, 9.45pm, BBC2

Christopher Nolan’s amazing run of successes –culminating in recent release Tenet – starts here with his now 20-year-old thriller based on a killer concept. Guy Pearce plays the man hunting his wife’s murderer. His only problem being his inability to form new memories. Nolan’s reputation for devising brain-bogglingly twisty storylines starts here too. He even borrows a couple of cast members – Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano – from the previous year’s brain-boggler, The Matrix, as if to make absolutely clear what he is about!

Live sport

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Leeds United 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League Tennis: US Open Finals Amazon Prime Video

