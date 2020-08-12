TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 13th August

The Life and Times of Captain Sir Tom is just one of the gems on today...

Mandy, from 9.30pm, BBC2

Diane Morgan stars in this short-form sitcom as Mandy – a woman with a cash-flow problem and a dream of breeding Dobermanns. In tonight’s two episodes, she gets a job in a banana factory and enters a line-dancing endurance competition, only for her nemesis (Maxine Peake) to reappear. Surreal, anarchic, surprisingly warm-hearted fun.

★★★★★ SP

The Life & Times of Captain Sir Tom, 9.15pm, ITV

He may be Britain’s most famous fundraiser, but there’s still plenty to learn about the inspirational Captain, Sir Tom Moore. This lovely profile sees him look back on the key moments that have shaped him, including his childhood in Yorkshire, and, in particular, his daredevil Uncle Billy. As he also shares his wartime experiences and stories of his varied career and loving home life, what shines through is his sense of humour, his modesty and his zest for life, especially when he rides in a motorbike and sidecar! We salute you Captain Sir Tom!

★★★★ CC

Inside the Bruderhof, 10.45pm (times vary), BBC1

This documentary lifts the lid on life inside a radical Christian community called the Bruderhof, which has a back-to-basics lifestyle, communal living and the sharing of all goods. Founded in Germany in 1920, the Bruderhof has almost 3,000 members living in 23 settlements worldwide, and this film visits the village of Darvell in East Sussex. There’s no rich or poor; no crime, debt or homelessness, and no one worries about mortgages or pensions. Everyone works but no one earns a wage. Also, children have no access to TV or phones and are encouraged to interact with each other rather than with a screen. A fascinating and eye-opening watch.

★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch

Kingdom, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Mixed martial arts drama with tough fight scenes and involving storylines. Ex-fighter and gym owner Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) trains fighters alongside his two sons – Nate (Nick Jonas), who’s secretly gay, and hard-partying Jay (Jonathan Tucker).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Damned United, 9pm, BBC4

The 2019/2020 football season was notable for many reasons other than the fact that it finished in July – not least the promotion of Leeds United to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. This film, adapted from David Peace’s novel, goes back to the team’s glory years in the 1970s, and the period with Brian Clough as manager. It’s also a bromance between Clough and his assistant Peter Taylor before they became estranged, brilliantly played by Michael Sheen and Timothy Spall.

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan Second Test 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

