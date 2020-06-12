TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 13th June

Epic Gameshow is just one of the gems on today...

Alan Carr revives the classic Take Your Pick in this week’s Epic Gameshow, Michael McIntyre remembers some more Big Laughs and it’s David Bowie night on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs, 8.10pm, BBC1

Tonight’s ‘best bits’ show has two classic Send to All segments. Bradley Walsh can’t stop giggling when a text about a weird dream is sent to Phillip Schofield and his dentist, while a nervous Alan Carr ‘asks’ Kerry Katona and Paul O’Grady to walk his dog down the aisle. Gino D’Acampo, meanwhile, is confused but characteristically overexcited when woken up to play Midnight Gameshow. But tonight’s highlight is a moving game of Soap or Nope, when an audience member identifying soap stars on a conveyor belt is given quite the surprise in a tear-jerking twist.

★★★★ TE

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 7.30pm, ITV

Remember crooner-turned-host Des O’Connor and hostess Jodie Wilson ‘the girl with the gong’? Yes, the game show in question was Take Your Pick, which began in 1955 and ran for 13 years before being revived by Des in 1992. Alan Carr recreates the excitement tonight where contestants could win anything from a cucumber to a car if they pass the first test: the (in)famous Yes/No game.

★★★★ HD

David Bowie Night, from 9.15pm, BBC2

A chance to see Francis Whately’s trilogy of David Bowie films in chronological order, beginning with Finding Fame, which charts the beginning of the singer’s career from 1966 onwards. Five Years looks at that career’s five key defining years, which included the Ziggy Stardust and Thin White Duke periods, and finally The Last Five Years features interviews with friends and collaborators, and looks at Bowie’s final albums.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Goodbye Christopher Robin, 7.05pm, C4

A surprisingly dark biopic about Winnie the Pooh creator AA Milne, played with stellar awkwardness by Domhnall Gleeson. Ill at ease with showing affection, he’s married to the equally prim Daphne (Margot Robbie), and struggles to bond with his young son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston) until they spend a few weeks alone and come up with stories involving Pooh and friends. When those tales are published, they thrust the family into the limelight and the toll is devastating. A superb study of the weight of fame and the fact that the bonds of blood are far from unbreakable.

Live sport

Athletics: The Impossible Games 2.15pm, BBC2

2.15pm, BBC2 Golf: PGA Tour, 12.45pm Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm Sky Sports Golf Horse Racing: Newbury and Sandown Park 1.30pm, ITV4

