TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 13th May

Lucy Worsley looks at how the royals have been photographed over the years, there’s another chance to see acclaimed drama Vienna Blood on BBC2, and the Thomas boys are in search of a very special cousin in Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Vienna Blood, 9pm, BBC2

Here’s another chance to see this intelligent period crime drama, first shown last year, about a pair of mismatched sleuths in Vienna in 1906. Police Inspector Oskar Reinhardt (Jürgen Maurer) is ordered to team up with English doctor of psychology Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), but he has little time for the younger man’s observations. There’s a nice chemistry between the leads and impressive set pieces, including a scene set on Vienna’s famous giant Ferris wheel.

★★★★ JE

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album, 9pm, BBC4

Historian Lucy Worsley takes a look at some of the most celebrated images to reveal how the photograph has changed the monarchy and how the royals have harnessed its power. These include Cecil Beaton’s glamorous image of the Queen on her Coronation Day and the very modern images of Princess Margaret by her husband, Lord Snowdon. Lucy also reveals how new cameras enabled royals such as Queen Alexandra in the early 1900s and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to capture more relaxed images of the royals at home.

★★★★ JL

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, 8pm, ITV

After a spicy curry for breakfast the Thomas brothers and dad Dougie head to the north of Mumbai to meet another long-lost family member. One hair-raising tuk tuk ride later, they arrive to meet their dad’s cousin Darryl and find they have lots in common. Next, they head to Dharavi, the area of Mumbai where the film Slumdog Millionaire was set. They join an acting class and then take their new-found Bollywood dance moves on to the streets. This leg of their adventure ends in a jive club, twisting the night away with new friends.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

After Life, season 2 (six episodes), Netflix



The second series of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy about widowed local newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais) trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moonlight, 9pm, Film4

The winner of the Best Picture Oscar in 2017 (remember the La La Land fiasco?), this is an epic character study of masculinity, solidly grounded in humanity. Separated into three chapters, the story follows the travails of a black man in America: the bullied kid (Alex R Hibbert), the confused teen (Ashton Sanders) and finally the man (Trevante Rhodes) who must come to terms with who he is. An exceptional film.

Soaps on TV tonight

