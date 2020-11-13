TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 13th November

Children in Need is just one of the gems on today...

Children in Need’s big night is here, Lucy Worsley reveals some more of Royal History’s Biggest Fibs, and Olivia Colman narrates Apple TV+’s fascinating documentary Becoming You. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, 9pm, BBC2

As Lucy Worsley’s series attempting to find the truth behind royal history continues, this week she scratches below the surface of the supposedly elegant and refined Regency period to reveal the lies told by the powerful to protect their privileged position. As the French sent their king to the guillotine in 1793, the British monarchy tried to look powerful by commissioning portraits of George III in military uniform, despite him never having set foot on a battlefield. The real events of the Battle of Waterloo were also tweaked to favour the British, and speaking about the peaceful protest that turned into the 1819 Peterloo Massacre was banned.

★★★★ JL

Children in Need, 7pm, BBC1

Mel Giedroyc, Stephen Mangan, Alex Scott and Chris Ramsey are our hosts for this year’s fundraiser. Tonight’s treats include a special edition of The Repair Shop, a typically calamitous turn from The Goes Wrong Show, an exclusive performance from pop star Shawn Mendes, and – most intriguing of all – a rare glimpse into the private life of Pudsey Bear… You can also catch up with 40 Fabulous Years on BBC iPlayer.

★★★★ SP

Becoming You, Apple TV+

Narrated by Olivia Colman, this captivating documentary series follows 100 children across the world during the first 2,000 days of their lives – from birth to five plus. During this crucial period, milestones are sensitively captured, including first mumbled words and the dreaded ‘terrible twos’ through beautiful stories, all told from the child’s point of view. Look out for three-year-old Ruru as his dad sends him out for sushi. Can Ruru navigate the streets of Tokyo alone?

★★★★★ RM

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Jojo Rabbit, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

After all the fuss written about this movie – Hitler as a fantasy figure!? – its empathetic core message may come as a surprise. Roman Griffin Davis plays a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth during the tail end of World War Two, whose adoration of the Führer extends to having him as his imaginary friend (supremely well-played by the director, Taika Waititi). Things take a turn for him, though, when he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. This fine comedy also knows when to turn off the pathos and confront the absurdity (and horror) of war.

Rugby Union Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales 6.30pm (k-o 7pm), C4

6.30pm (k-o 7pm), C4 League Two Football: Bolton Wanderers v Salford City 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

Don’t miss Children in Need on TV tonight – all for a good cause

