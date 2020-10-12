TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 13th October

Escape to the Farm is just one of the gems on today...

Kate Humble tells us about her Escape to the Farm, the 999 Rescue Squad is back on W, and Red Dwarf’s Craig Charles and Danny John-Jules look back at the comedy legends who were Funny, Black and on TV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

999 Rescue Squad, 10pm, W

A new run of the medical fly-on-the-wall documentary following the paramedics who work for the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Filmed at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the first emergency is a group of 10 people found in a container at Hull docks. Hidden in a tiny gap in a container full of toilet rolls, it’s a miracle they are alive at all. Also, while another team is sent to a huge fire at a bakery in Wakefield, a third attends an accident on a building site.

★★★ JL

Escape to the Farm With Kate Humble, 9pm, Channel 5

With more of us dreaming of escaping to the country at the moment, this feel-good series is just what the doctor ordered. Kate Humble gives an access-all-areas tour of her farm in Monmouthshire, Wales, where she moved 12 years ago for a simpler, more sustainable way of life alongside a burgeoning brood of pigs, chickens, sheep and cows. The first episode sees a worried Kate having to intervene when Sausage the Welsh pig is struggling to give birth. Kate gets hands-on, but can she save the stuck piglets?

★★★★ RM

Craig & Danny: Funny, Black and on TV, 8pm, ITV

Red Dwarf co-stars Craig Charles and Danny John-Jules continue ITV’s Black History Month with this look back at 50 years of black British comedy. Legends Sir Lenny Henry and Desmond’s star Norman Beaton are there, but new kids on the block such as Michaela Coel and 2019 BGT finalist Kojo also get a nod. And with their comedy careers spanning 30 years, Craig and Danny have a few showbiz tales to tell, too.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Rev, seasons one to three, BritBox

Us star Tom Hollander is equally engaging in this smartly written comedy as Anglican priest Adam Smallbone, who moves from a small rural parish to one in inner-city London. Olivia Colman co-stars as Adam’s solicitor wife, Alex.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Enough Said, 7.10pm, Film4

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Gandolfini turn in delightful performances in this bittersweet romantic comedy about two middle-aged divorcees who begin dating. When Gandolfini’s ex-wife Catherine Keener makes her presence felt, writer-director Nicole Holofcener’s film veers towards farce, but for the most part this is a perceptive and engaging adult comedy.

Live sport

U21 Football: England v Turkey 7.15pm (k-o 7.30pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

