TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 13th September

Star-studded new period drama The Singapore Grip begins on ITV, Sir David Attenborough brings us Extinction: The Facts, and Piers Morgan talks to Sir Captain Tom Moore on Life Stories.

Extinction: The Facts, 8pm, BBC1

More than one million species face extinction, we humans are the cause and the loss of biodiversity could threaten our own survival. These are the most chilling facts of this frankly frightening documentary, presented by Sir David Attenborough. We meet the last two northern rhinos on the planet, learn how the rare pangolin has become the world’s most trafficked animal, and discover that one in four plants is on the brink of extinction. As Sir David points out, it’s not just about losing wonders of nature, but also the consequences for humans. Some scientists think our relationship with the natural world led to the emergence of COVID-19 and could lead to other pandemics. There is still hope – but time is running out…

The Singapore Grip, 9pm, ITV

Brits are behaving badly in 1940s Singapore in this slick, satirical period drama. Walter Blackett (David Morrissey) runs a rubber company with business partner Mr Webb (Charles Dance), but fears what might happen when Webb’s idealistic son Matthew (Luke Treadaway) inherits the business. So he enlists daughter Joan (Georgia Blizzard) to seduce Matthew to make him more pliable. Meanwhile, Joan receives a request for help from brief acquaintance Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan) – and unspotted by all – an invasion looms on the horizon…

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 8pm, ITV

It’s been quite a year for Sir Captain Tom Moore. After deciding to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise £1,000 for NHS charities, the army veteran ended up raising a staggering £30million, featured on a chart-topping single and became a knight of the realm! He’s appeared several times on Good Morning Britain and is now subjecting himself to a grilling about his remarkable life from grand inquisitor Piers. The 100-year-old previously refused to answer one of Piers’ questions about meeting the Queen, so this interview could prove more challenging than expected!

Friday Night Dinner, seasons 1-6, All 4

This quirky comedy has a great ensemble cast and gets better the more you watch. Tamsin Greig is the wacky mother preparing the traditional Jewish Friday night dinner for her equally idiosyncratic family – her hubby (Paul Ritter) and sons (Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal).

Casablanca, 4.20pm (Wales, 3.50pm), BBC2

In Casablanca during World War Two, Ingrid Bergman, wife of heroic Resistance leader Paul Henreid, walks into ex-lover Humphrey Bogart’s bar and straight into emotional turbulence. The fundamental things apply – a word-perfect script, star power and lots of humour – to make this a movie classic.

Tuscan Grand Prix from 12.30pm (start-time 2.10pm), Sky Sports F1 (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

Challenge Cup Rugby League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC 2.30pm, BBC1

Tennis: US Open Finals Amazon Prime Video

Don’t miss The Singapore Grip on TV tonight – perfect Sunday-night period drama

