TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 14th August

Channel 5 ends its Diana Week with Diana: A Mother’s Love, BBC4 celebrates the life and music of Joan Armatrading in Me Myself I, and Amazon Prime Video follows The World’s Toughest Race. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Joan Armatrading: Me Myself I, 10pm, BBC4

A profile of the singer-songwriter famous for hits including Me, Myself, I, Drop the Pilot and Love and Affection, first shown last summer. As Joan, now 69, talks about writing songs as a youngster and the subsequent trajectory of her career and those involved, it’s like a Who’s Who of the music business.

Diana: A Mother’s Love, 8pm, Channel 5

The third of Channel 5’s new documentaries about Diana, Princess of Wales looks at what was without doubt the most important thing to her – being a mother to William and Harry. Diana felt unloved and unwanted as a child, says more than one contributor here, and she was determined that her sons would never feel that way. Seeing the shy young woman with Prince Charles when their engagement was announced in 1981, few could have guessed how much Diana would shake up the concept of motherhood within the Royal Family.

The World’s Toughest Race, Amazon Prime Video

Most visitors go to Fiji to enjoy the coral reef and secluded beaches but for the brave souls in this series, the lure is the catchily named World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji. With 66 teams from 30 countries, it’s a thrilling, non-stop, 11-day race across mountains, jungle and ocean designed to test mind and body. While presenter Bear Grylls would probably choose this kind of thing over a proper holiday, all he has to do here is rouse the troops at the start line and hang out of a helicopter looking cool. A gruelling watch.

Kingdom, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Mixed martial arts drama with tough fight scenes and involving storylines. Ex-fighter and gym owner Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) trains fighters alongside his two sons – Nate (Nick Jonas), who’s secretly gay, and hard-partying Jay (Jonathan Tucker).

Jumanji: The Next Level, 8pm, Sky Premiere

Dwayne Johnson has to be Hollywood’s most likeable leading man and he’s at his endearingly daft best for this sequel to the hit jungle-game comedy, which was originally rebooted from the 1995 Robin Williams film. This time around, Johnson and his fellow avatars Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart are joined by Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina for more high-stakes fun. Some of the jokes will be lost on those who didn’t see the first movie, but there’s enough insane CGI action and laugh-out-loud moments to keep everyone happy.

Premiership Rugby Union: Harlequins v Sale Sharks 7pm, BT Sport 2

