TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 14th December

The Real Full Monty: On Ice is just one of the gems on today...

The annual charity strip is set to get even chillier this year with The Real Full Monty: On Ice, The Vicar of Dibley delivers another one of her lockdown sermons, and it’s the final Hospital. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown, 8.55pm, BBC1

Geraldine delivers another virtual sermon to her flock, bringing the quirky community – and the nation! – together. In the second of three special bitesize-editions of the sitcom, the vivacious vicar navigates more of the challenges lockdown has thrown up, including letting someone other than a trusted hairdresser give you a much-needed trim…

★★★★ JH

The Real Full Monty: On Ice, 9pm, ITV

In a festive treat, Diversity’s Ashley Banjo is teaching a new crop of brave celebs a saucy strip routine to raise awareness for cancer – and this year it’s on ice! The stars daring to reveal all in two shows this week include Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan (pictured top), Woman’s Hour host Dame Jenni Murray, Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips, ex-rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, and former jockey Bob Champion. It’s a great cause, so if you watch only one thing this week, make it this! Continues tomorrow.

★★★★★ VW

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

This series has given a real insight into complex issues faced by the NHS as the second wave of coronavirus has taken hold. At Barnet Hospital there’s a worrying staff shortage as three wards record an outbreak of COVID-19 and staff have to self-isolate – but how do you treat twice the number of patients with half the staff? There is hope, though, as the Trust prepares to vaccinate its 10,000 staff members with the new Pfizer vaccine. Let’s hope we never forget the extraordinary work the NHS has done during the pandemic.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Black Books, seasons one to three, All 4/Netflix/BritBox/Amazon Prime Video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bill Bailey is among the fine cast of this hugely enjoyable dark comedy co-created by Dylan Moran, who also stars as bad-tempered bookshop owner Bernard Black. Bill plays his cheerful, long-suffering assistant.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Lady in the Van, 9pm, BBC4

Dame Maggie Smith stars in the true story of playwright Alan Bennett’s friendship with an eccentric homeless woman, who lived in a van on his driveway for 15 years!

Live sport

NIFL Premiership: Glenavon v Cliftonville 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Real Full Monty: On Ice on TV tonight – watch those blades!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!