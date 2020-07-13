TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 14th July

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby is just one of the gems on today...

Giles Coren and Monica Galetti visit more Amazing Hotels: Beyond the Lobby, we catch up with the Owens on Our Yorkshire Farm, and National Geographic is Lost on Everest.

Our Yorkshire Farm, 9pm, Channel 5

It’s the last day of the school holidays on Ravenseat Farm, the remote and busy home of Amanda and Clive Owen, and their nine children. Up in the Yorkshire Dales, life is about to change as eldest Raven heads to university. It’s meant to be four-year-old Clemmy’s first day at school, but she’d rather stay with Tony the pony. ‘I just love him,’ she tearfully pleads, and Amanda agrees that she can start next year.

★★★★ JL

Amazing Hotels: Beyond the Lobby, 8pm, BBC2

If you’ve stayed at a posh hotel and thought: ‘It’s OK, but it needs a Lamborghini dealership’, Macau’s MGM Cotai could be up your street. As no filming is allowed in the casino, Giles Coren and Monica Galetti busy themselves with noodle-making and arranging flowers when they visit the high-tech venue. The good news is that since guests spend big in the casino, rooms aren’t too pricey – a mere £340 a night for a penthouse duplex with a pool table and one of those carbon-fibre hammock baths that look impossible to get out of.

★★★ IM

Lost On Everest, 9pm, National Geographic

Did Mallory and Irvine conquer Everest in 1924? An expedition tries to find the answer in this documentary about mountaineering’s greatest mystery. Early on, we see footage of the discovery of Mallory’s frozen body in 1999, but not the camera that might have revealed whether they reached the summit. Whether they did or not, to have come close using the equipment they had is a staggering feat. The team appreciates this when, with the latest gear, they find the climb (to reach where they think Irvine perished) hugely challenging. Pictures of queues to get up Everest and bodies in ‘the dead zone’ are reminders of the mountain’s continuing fatal attraction.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Strike, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer

The detective novels of JK Rowling, which she wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, have been turned into thoroughly entertaining crime drama series. There are excellent performances from Tom Burke as brooding war veteran turned private detective Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as his sardonic but trusted receptionist and assistant Robin Ellacott.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Buried, 11.10pm, Film4

This tense thriller never loses its grip from its opening scene – when Ryan Reynolds’ truck driver in Iraq wakes up inside a coffin – to its brilliant closing moment. The film focuses entirely on Reynolds and his predicament as he discovers he has been kidnapped and uses the only things at his disposal – a lighter and a mobile phone – to try to get help before his air runs out. The film is compelling and clever and Reynolds’ tour de force does it full justice.

Live sport

Tennis: Progress Tour Women’s Championships youtube.com/britishtennis

youtube.com/britishtennis Premier League Football 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premiere League

5.30pm, Sky Sports Premiere League Premier League Football 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

