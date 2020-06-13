TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 14th June

The Salisbury Poisonings is just one of the gems on today...

The Salisbury Poisonings starts on BBC1, C4 documentary The Queen and the Coup tells a little-known but fascinating story, and it's the final visit to The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft on C4.

The Queen and the Coup, 9pm, C4

We all know the Queen has links to MI6 (we were rather jealous of her meeting James Bond during the Olympics opening ceremony), but did you know that she was actually involved in a real-life MI6-CIA plot to topple Iran’s prime minister in 1953? No, neither did she apparently, and now, using newly declassified documents, this one-off tells the story. Also, at 8pm tonight, there’s another chance to see The Queen’s Big Night Out – a documentary on Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret’s secret VE Day celebrations.

The Salisbury Poisonings, 9pm, BBC1

The eyes of the world were on Salisbury when in 2018 former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the city. Yet the real story of those awful days wasn’t espionage, but the fortitude of the everyday people who struggled to deal with the crisis. With Anne-Marie Duff playing Wiltshire’s public health director Tracy Daszkiewicz, this powerful three-part drama, shown over three consecutive nights, captures the personal experiences at the heart of a very dark time for Britain.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, 7pm, C4

DJ Nick Grimshaw is the last of Keith Lemon’s celebrity clients to commission a piece of artwork from one of our four crafters. Nick requests a 1980s-themed suspended hanging party piece for

a charity gala (let’s hope it’s a Zoom party now, otherwise he’ll be in big trouble). Will he choose Moe, Chris, Emily or Carla to do the honours?

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7.30pm, ITV

Live sport

Golf: PGA Tour 11.45pm, Sky Sports Golf

Horse racing: Goodwood, Doncaster & Leopardstown 1.30pm, ITV4

La Liga: Real Madrid v Eibar 6.30pm, LaLiga TV

