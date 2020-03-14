TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 14th March

Ant and Dec are helping to turn Saturday night into Happiness Central…

Ant and Dec have a Takeaway. Plus: the genius of jazz giant Miles Davis is examined and double-act bust-ups are put in the spotlight. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Isn’t it great to have the boys back where they belong? Takeaway is now billed as ‘the happiest 90 minutes of the week’ and it’s difficult to disagree – if only there was more unashamedly feelgood telly like this! Tonight Ant and Dec will be welcoming TV royalty into the studio as Joanna Lumley (also to be seen in Hidden Caribbean on ITV, Tuesday) takes on the role of Star Guest Announcer. They’ll also be sending Fleur East to surprise a lucky viewer and Stephen Mulhern will be setting up another impressive stunt, no doubt at his own expense! Plus, there’ll be the latest instalment of star-studded skit Men in Brown and loads more besides. The perfect weekend treat. ★★★★★ EB

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, 9pm, BBC2

The story goes that when Miles Davis was invited to the White House for dinner, a politician’s wife leant over and –not knowing who he was asked him how he’d earned an invitation. ‘Well, I’ve changed the course of music five or six times,’ he replied, before going on to roundly abuse her. This cradle-to-grave documentary chronicles those revolutionary moments, as well as the man himself, a creator of beautiful music who could be ugliness itself when it came to personal relationships – the drugs didn’t help. Fabulous archive footage and comment from those who really knew him make this well worth a spin. ★★★★ SM

When Double Acts Fall Out, 8.30pm, Channel 5

This one-off is a fascinating peek behind the public facade of showbiz duos whose relationship went south. Simon and Garfunkel, Baddiel and Newman, Kim and Aggie, they’re all here. And we discover that Bobby Ball’s ‘Deep down you really hate me, don’t you, Tommy?’ wasn’t far from the truth. ★★★ SM

Killing Eve, BBC iPlayer

Killing Eve fans will by now have discussed and dissected the recently released ‘teaser’ pictures from series three, which see Villanelle swapping her usual designer threads for a clown outfit and Eve in chef’s whites. What does it mean? We’ll have to wait until the summer to find out… Until then, both of the previous series are on iPlayer – and you may even find that the much-maligned second series improves on another viewing. ★★★★ JP

Moving On, BBC iPlayer – five episodes, available now

Mark Addy shows his impressive versatility as he portrays an ex-rugby pro with a secret in episode three, series 11 of Jimmy McGovern’s compelling drama.

A Quiet Place, 9pm, C4

Earth has been overrun by hideous, lightning-fast creatures who prey upon anyone they can find. Their sole weakness is that they cannot see, but they have ultra-sensitive hearing so can be evaded only through total silence. Director and star John Krasinski cranks up the tension to almost unbearable levels as we follow him and his screen wife (played by his real-life missus Emily Blunt) living in strict silence with their young family. For a creature feature, it’s a tender take on the hardships of parenting, which ups the ante to make this both rewarding and terrifying. For those who wish to be terrified a bit more, A Quiet Place Part II is released in cinemas on Friday 20 March.

Casualty is on at 9.15pm.

