TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 14th May

The residents at The Real Marigold Hotel settle in nicely to Indian life, Charlie Brooker's back with an Anti-Viral Wipe on BBC2, and the First Dates Hotel helps more singletons.

Charlie Brooker’s Anti-Viral Wipe, 9pm, BBC2

It’s been nearly four years since Charlie Brooker brought us a new Wipe series. For this one-off special he’ll be looking at the nation under lockdown and discussing the crisis itself, plus what we have been watching and doing to keep ourselves occupied and amused. Also, Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) will be joining from a safe distance.

★★★ JL

The Real Marigold Hotel, 9pm, BBC1

The series continues with a few frayed tempers, as ex-EastEnder John Altman struggles with the fiddly details of cooking and presenting a Tamil feast, while Britt Ekland suffers from lack of sleep after a tough overnight train journey to Madurai. Not used to ‘roughing it’, the former Bond girl is not impressed with the cramped four-berth bunks and general lack of luxury facilities. But spirits are lifted at the stunning 16th-century temple at Vellore and later at the Chithirai festival, when the group dress in traditional costume to join in the festivities.

★★★★ HD

First Dates Hotel, 9pm, C4

After having her heart broken by too many bad boys, Stacey, 33, from Liverpool, wants a fresh start with a nice guy with a beard who doesn’t take too long to get ready. Her date is Paul, 31, who’s forgotten to pack any trousers, has facial hair and seems very lovely, so that’s promising. Elsewhere, 60-year-old musician Jonathan meets physio Karen, 54 – will she win him over when she plays Greensleeves on her recorder? Finally, Reece, 22, and Chelsea, 23, have a lot in common, but will there be a romantic spark?

★★★★ JL

After Life, season 2 (six episodes), Netflix



The second series of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy about widowed local newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais) trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Four Weddings and a Funeral, 9pm, Film4

It’s interesting to see Hugh Grant’s bumbling posh-boy persona again after his recent roles in Paddington 2 and A Very English Scandal – this was the film that saw his career go stratospheric. Rowan Atkinson’s vicar is still a comedy highlight, and look out for Nicola Walker in an early role as one half of a folk duo.

Don’t miss The Real Marigold Hotel on TV tonight – a feast for the senses.

