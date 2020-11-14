TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 14th November

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

Strictly brings some much-needed glitz and glamour, it’s the final of The Voice UK, and McFly: All About Us is an intimate portrayal of the popular band. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Voice UK, 8.40pm, ITV

It’s been a long wait – seven months to be precise – but tonight the winner of The Voice UK will be crowned as we finally reach the grand final. Emma Willis hosts the pre-recorded show, filmed in front of a virtual audience, as the final four acts – put through by coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor – go head-to-head for that all-important record contract. Each act will perform solo and duet with their coach! Who will be triumphant?

★★★★ VW

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.10pm, BBC1

After soaking up all the glamour of classic Hollywood, it’s back to 2020 ballroom and latin tonight for the remaining couples. Things have of course been shaken up the sad news that Katya and Nicola have had to leave the series. It will be interesting to see if Bill Bailey can keep up his great dancing so far…



★★★★ SP

McFly: All About Us, 6.40pm, ITV

Being in the pop business for 17 years is no mean feat, but McFly – alias Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter – are still going strong and about to release their sixth studio album. In this special, the boys look back on their career, and there’s plenty of music, too, including footage from their reunion gig at The O2 and a recent show at London’s Union Chapel.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Fresh Meat, seasons one to four, Netflix/All 4

Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie stars alongside Jack Whitehall in this sharply funny comedy from the Peep Show creators. They play two of the six students sharing a house in Manchester in the days before COVID when university life was rather different to what it is now.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Journey’s End, 9pm, BBC2/BBC iPlayer

A brutal, honest depiction of life in the trenches of World War One, this takes RC Sherriff’s influential play from 1928 and expands on it slightly, still maintaining the choking, claustrophobic atmosphere of impending doom. An outstanding Sam Claflin plays a traumatised commanding officer leading his men on the front line, joined by the quietly reassuring Paul Bettany, the no-nonsense Stephen Graham and young, keen Asa Butterfield, all waiting for an inevitable attack. The futility of war has rarely been stated more starkly.

Live sport

Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Union: Italy v Scotland Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Union: England v Georgia Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Golf: The Masters 6pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV

Don’t miss Strictly on TV tonight – the 10 remaining couples are out to impress

