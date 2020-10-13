TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 14th October

Autumn at Jimmy's Farm is just one of the gems on today...

Spend Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm, more painters compete to become Portrait Artist of the Year, and get a history lesson in Henry VIII: Rise of a Tyrant. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Portrait Artist of the Year, 8pm, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Stephen Mangan returns to host the seventh series of this remarkable painting competition – available to a wider audience now that Sky Arts is free-to-air. Nine artists compete in this first heat, each having four hours to paint one of three famous sitters – actors Fay Ripley and Ncuti Gatwa, who’s best known for playing Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education, and Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting Baroness Glenconner. It’s fascinating to watch the creative process in action as each canvas is brought to life in strikingly different ways. The finished artwork is exceptional.

★★★★ JL

Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm, 8pm, C4

We may feel as if life is full of uncertainty now, but one thing’s for sure – autumn is here and there’s no rest for Jimmy Doherty and the rangers on his Suffolk farm. In the opening episode of this four-part series, the first piglets are due and with sows having up to 10 at a time, it’s vital to look out for the most vulnerable. Dealing with piglets is expected – but could there be a surprise pregnancy on the farm? Elsewhere, it seems escaping meerkat Steve McQueen has finally been contained – or has he found another way to get out and explore?

★★★★ VW

Henry VIII: Rise of a Tyrant, 9pm, Channel 5

Due to his habit of dispatching wives and friends alike as soon as they displeased him, history portrays Henry VIII as a paranoid tyrant – but that’s only half the story. This new three-part series, with dramatic re-enactments, invites a team of Tudor experts to show us the real man. Tonight, we see how Henry’s upbringing as ‘the spare’ shaped his personality, as did his difficult relationship with his controlling father.

★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Rev, seasons one to three, BritBox

Us star Tom Hollander is equally engaging in this smartly written comedy as Anglican priest Adam Smallbone, who moves from a small rural parish to one in inner-city London. Olivia Colman co-stars as Adam’s solicitor wife, Alex.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Home Again, 6.55pm, Film4

Reese Witherspoon shines in a lightweight but enjoyable romantic comedy about a fretful, newly single 40-year-old mother trying to restart her life. Moving to Los Angeles with her two daughters, they end up sharing their swanky abode with a trio of twentysomething guys who are trying to break into Hollywood. The film is very much escapist fluff, but Witherspoon’s screen charm makes it work.

