TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 15th April

New US thriller Devs comes to BBC2, we witness Epic Animal Migrations on Smithsonian, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge produces new comedy Run on Sky Comedy.

Epic Animal Migrations, 8pm, Smithsonian

In the Michoacán Mountains in central Mexico millions of monarch butterflies arrive in the branches of the fur trees. Their 3,000-mile journey from Canada is the longest insect migration in the world. This beautiful film also captures grey whales arriving in Mexico and a 40,000-strong flock of flamingos.

Rating: ★★★★ JL

Devs, 9pm, BBC2

The secrets of Silicon Valley are guarded in deadly fashion in this eight-part thriller from writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina). When AI developer Sergei (Karl Glusman) is offered a job in the Devs team by tech titan Forest (Nick Offerman), he’s honoured – it’s the most prestigious job the company has to offer. But Sergei never returns home from his first day, and his girlfriend Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) – a co-worker – suspects their employer is involved in his disappearance. As long as you can get your head around the tech lingo and some self-important speeches, this is a gripping and beautiful-looking thriller. Part two tomorrow. The box set is available on iPlayer.

Rating: ★★★★ SP

Run, 9pm, Sky Comedy

Killing Eve and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings her Midas touch (she’s executive producer) to this off-the-wall romantic comedy about two college exes who decide to fulfil a pact they made in their youth. Seventeen years ago, Ruby Richardson (Unbelievable’s Merritt Wever) and Billy Johnson (Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson) promised that if either of them texted the word ‘Run’ and the other replied the same, they’d walk out on their lives and reunite in New York for a cross-country adventure. The eight-part series is written by Vicky Jones, who helped write series one of Killing Eve, and it is great escapist fun.

Rating: ★★★★★ RM

Chris Ramsey, Amazon Prime Video

We’re only a few weeks into the lockdown, but something tells us Chris Ramsey’s spot-on observations might help save a few marriages. The South Shields comic opens his Approval Needed series with a riff on communicating with your spouse. ‘Apparently, it’s not what I say, but the way I say it,’ he explains. He then explores how the word ‘What?’ can be misinterpreted. Other topics include his attempt at a Hollywood career and caravanning (pre-quarantine, of course!).

Rating: ★★★★ MC

MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

The outcome of MasterChef 2020 is vacuum-packed, sealed in Tupperware (other brands are also available) and locked in a freezer somewhere in BBC HQ. Although the winner’s identity is under wraps, after talking to judges John and Gregg, we can say with some confidence – this is going to be emotional! Tonight the final four are in Mauritius cooking traditional food for local fishermen, working the lunch service in a top hotel, and making dinner for the island’s premier chefs and foodies. Tomorrow they’re tested to their limits in London and one contestant must leave. On Friday the final three cook with everything they’ve got… Mouth-watering television!

Rating: ★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

Mafia Only Kills in Summer, two series, All4



Two seasons (the second lands on Friday) of the darkly comic Italian crime drama about a family living in Palermo, Sicily, during the 1970s, and trying to steer clear of any involvement with the Mafia.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Brassed Off, 9pm, Film4

1996 was a big year for Ewan McGregor. But as well as Trainspotting he also starred in this much more charming drama, about a Yorkshire brass band trying to keep calm and carry on in spite of the local pit’s closure. Often thought of as a film in The Full Monty mould, this actually got there first, a year earlier. Tara Fitzgerald and Pete Postlethwaite co-star.

Soaps on TV tonight

