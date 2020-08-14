TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 15th August

Casualty is just one of the gems on today...

Will Dylan blab Lev’s secret in Casualty, Stephen Mulhern is back with more celebs Rolling In It, and BBC1 commemorates VJ Day 75. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Rolling In It, 6.25pm, ITV

Stephen Mulhern hosts as more famous faces try to help members of the public win a cash prize, just by rolling a coin. Tonight, comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett, sports presenter Chris Kamara and reality star Gemma Collins will be hoping to win the jackpot for their contestant. It really is a game where anything can happen – and it brings out the competitive side of the celebs. But if this latest instalment proves anything, it’s that good things come to those who wait. Exciting stuff!

★★★★ ER

Casualty, 7.40pm, BBC1

Honest to a fault and incapable of controlling his own body language, Dylan struggles to keep a lid on Lev’s secret affair. While working with Faith, Dylan breaks and decides to open the rusty can of worms that is her marriage. Something tells us she won’t be swooning into Dylan’s arms in thanks. Elsewhere, Jacob suspects a misdiagnosis of an MS patient, and Fenisha celebrates boss/enemy Jan being on holiday – until she has to rescue her from an old railway tunnel. An unusual holiday destination, even for Holby-land…

★★★★ ER

VJ Day 75, from 9.30am, BBC1

From the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Sophie Raworth hosts live coverage of the 75th anniversary of Victory Over Japan Day that marked the end of World War Two, with a two-minute silence at 11am led by Prince Charles. At 8.30pm there’s The Nation’s Tribute, a pre-recorded event filmed at Horse Guards Parade with contributions from the Duke of Cambridge and actors including Martin Shaw and Hugh Bonneville, plus a special tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died in June.

★★★★ JP

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox

There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Zoo, 4.05pm, Film4

This good-looking family film from Northern Ireland set during World War Two is about a bullied, taciturn schoolboy (played by Game of Thrones regular Art Parkinson), whose affinity with animals drives him to hatch a plan that frees a baby elephant from the zoo. The script may be a bit clunky and predictable, but heavy hitters Penelope Wilton (as an eccentric animal-loving loner) and Toby Jones (the zoo’s security guard) add their acting gravitas to the proceedings, which helps Parkinson who occasionally struggles in the lead. It’s a perfectly entertaining film, especially with the addition of scene-stealing baby elephant Buster.

Snooker World Championship Final 4.30pm & 7.30pm BBC2

4.30pm & 7.30pm BBC2 Rugby League: Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons 4.10pm (k-o 4.15pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV

4.10pm (k-o 4.15pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV Rugby League: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos 6.30pm (k-o 6.30pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV

Don’t miss Casualty on TV tonight – is Lev’s secret safe?

