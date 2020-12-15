TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 15th December

MasterChef: The Professionals is just one of the gems on today...

MasterChef: The Professionals reaches finals week, Bob’s daughter Beka turns up in Holby City , and it’s Christmas at Hampton Court.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 7.50pm (times vary), BBC1

It’s Christmas time at Holby but Sacha (Bob Barrett) doesn’t look like a man who has proposed marriage to his new love. Sacha’s stunned when daughter Beka (played by Bob’s real-life daughter, Francesca Barrett) turns up, demanding to know what’s going on with her dad. She’s shocked when Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) blurts out they’re engaged! Beka makes it clear Jodie should back off – but Jodie doesn’t like being pushed out! Later, Jodie seemingly wants to bury the hatchet with a pre-Christmas tipple – but slips something in Beka’s drink…

★★★★ VW

MasterChef: The Professionals, 9pm, BBC1

After a brilliant series, just six chefs remain as finals week begins with an invention test. They’re split into two groups, then each chef must put their own spin on one of two classic dishes. The best two go straight through to the next round, while the others must cook again and impress with their take on a classic dessert. Two will leave the competition tonight, leaving four to face the chef’s table tomorrow and then just three will battle it out in Thursday’s final with one happy contestant being crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2020.

★★★★ JL

Christmas at Hampton Court, 9pm, Channel 5

Discover the secrets of a royal Christmas, past and present, as we go behind the scenes at the historic home of Henry VIII on the outskirts of south-west London. Learn all about Tudor traditions such as the blessing of the giant shire horses and picking mistletoe from Home Park, then get bang up to date with how the popular palace is celebrating this year, including a magical carol service staged in the spectacular Chapel Royal. In a nod to when Queen Elizabeth I stayed there, 2020’s seasonal scheme sees the place decked out with spectacular lighting and greenery.

★★★ JH

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Black Books, seasons one to three, All 4/Netflix/BritBox/Amazon Prime Video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bill Bailey is among the fine cast of this hugely enjoyable dark comedy co-created by Dylan Moran, who also stars as bad-tempered bookshop owner Bernard Black. Bill plays his cheerful, long-suffering assistant.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Their Finest, 12.30am, BBC2

Gemma Arterton is on shining form as a young Welsh woman who lands a job making short propaganda films, alongside Sam Claflin’s jaded writer, for the Ministry of Information at the height of the Blitz. Filled with humour, the film is joyous, uplifting fun, yet still keeps us aware of the precariousness of life during wartime.

Live sport

Darts: PDC World Championship 5.45pm, Sky Sports Darts

5.45pm, Sky Sports Darts Premier League Football: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (k-o 6pm), Amazon Prime Video

(k-o 6pm), Amazon Prime Video Premier League Football: Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (k-o 8pm), Amazon Prime Video

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

