TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 15th June

The Heights is a new daytime Aussie drama, BBC4 visits the College Behind Bars, and C4 documents the true story of a Murder in the Car Park. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

College Behind Bars, 10pm, BBC4

The Storyville strand is usually a good indicator of quality in a documentary, and this one (showing in two parts) from frequent Ken Burns collaborator Lynn Novick is no exception. Filmed over four years, it reveals how the Bard Prison Initiative in America is trying to bring meaningful rehabilitation into prisons, something which many think is lacking. Prisoners study for college degrees and some of them even form a debating team and take on Harvard.

★★★★ JP

The Heights, 1.45pm, BBC1

Doctors is on its summer break and will return in the autumn, but if you’re missing your afternoon soap fix, try this new Australian drama serial. Set in the culturally diverse inner-city neighbourhood of Arcadia Heights, it explores the relationships between the residents of a block of social housing flats and the people who live in the rapidly gentrifying community surrounding it. Look out for Marcus Graham, who played Harvey Ryan in Home and Away, as ex-cop and single dad Pav. Continues daily.

★★★ HD

Murder in the Car Park, 9pm, C4/All 4

In March 1987, private investigator Daniel Morgan was found dead in a south London car park, with an axe in his skull and £1,000 in his pocket. Despite police investigations and arrests, no one has been convicted of his murder. This film hears from the victim’s brother, plus the investigating police and the men who were charged but later cleared of his murder to try to discover why the case has remained unsolved.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Game Night, Amazon Prime Video

This comedy knocks it out of the park with laughs and a fair bit of action, too, as a games-obsessed couple (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) get involved in something far heavier. Or do they? Bateman’s brother, Kyle Chandler, rocks up and hires a team to stage a pretend murder to entertain the regulars of the weekly game night. But what’s real and what’s not? It’s all fantastic fun, with a great turn from Jesse Plemons as Bateman and McAdams’ harrowingly awkward, stony-faced neighbour.

