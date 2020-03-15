TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 15th March

Belgravia, from the makers of Downton Abbey, sounds like must-watch to us…

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

As the India-set medical drama returns for a third series, it’s a turbulent time for the usually carefree beach-bar owner Greg (Neil Morrissey). Not only are the local police confiscating his booze, but his long-lost daughter Tommy (EastEnders’ Scarlett Alice Johnson) turns up out of the blue! Elsewhere, Ruby returns from her father’s plantation to make sure that her pregnant sister is properly cared for. But does she have another reason from coming back? This delightful series created by prolific writer and former doctor Dan Sefton (Trust Me and The Mallorca Files) remains feelgood but there are some hard-hitting storylines coming up. ★★★★ IM

Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

Nobody captures the delicious intricacies of the British class system like Lord Julian Fellowes – and here’s an opulent serialisation of the Downton Abbey creator’s 2016 novel. Mainly set in the 1840s, it centres on nouveau riche James and Anne Trenchard, (Philip Glenister and Tamsin Greig) who live among the smart set of London’s swanky Belgravia. But a secret from years before brings about dangerous liaisons and an inheritance battle as they cross paths with Lady Brockenhurst (Harriet Walter). A heartfelt turn from Tamsin and a twinkly but poignant performance from Dame Harriet ensure they steal every scene. So put your feet up and enjoy! ★★★★★ CC

Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2

If you thought a few tropical storms and cross words make the journey tough, it gets really stressful tonight! The teams are venturing from Copan Ruinas to Panama City, which requires them to pass through several countries, navigate borders, switch currencies and cope with different cultures. Unexpected problems lie round every corner but they’re trying to race as fast as they can while also enjoying an incredible experience. We’re hoping siblings Lizzie and Dom can finally fix their fractured relationship. But it’s mum Jo and son Sam we’re most invested in at the moment – the memories they’ll take from this trip will last a lifetime. ★★★★ EB

Last Tango in Halifax, 9pm, BBC1

Alan and Celia’s seven-year anniversary is just around the corner, as the series concludes this week. But they haven’t exactly seen eye to eye lately, largely because of her new kitchen and his new supermarket job. Despite their differences, the couple soon remember why they have a romance that’s worth celebrating – but their joy is short-lived when they receive some sad news… This final episode has high drama, humour and warmth and offers proof, if any were needed, that you’re never too old to fall in love. And over the past few weeks we’ve certainly fallen in love with this series all over again. ★★★★ VW

Before We Die, 11pm, C4/All4

The thrilling police drama returns for a second series with Detective Hanna Svensson now searching for a mole within the police. Desperate to protect her son, on the run from the Mimica family, she will stop at nothing to find the source of the leak among her colleagues. Then she discovers an even bigger cover-up within the force involving a mysterious group called The Circle. In Swedish with English subtitles. ★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Moving On, BBC iPlayer – five episodes, available now

Mark Addy shows his impressive versatility as he portrays an ex-rugby pro with a secret in episode three, series 11 of Jimmy McGovern’s compelling drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Trolls, 3.15pm, BBC1

Grown-ups with an aversion to auto-tuned bubblegum pop and eye-popping day-glo pink will want to steer well clear of this DreamWorks animated musical inspired by those ugly-cute toy dolls with the vertical hair. The film’s zingy jollity will probably hit the spot for younger viewers, though.

