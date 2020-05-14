TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 15th May

White Lines is just one of the gems on today...

Netflix drama White Lines will transport you to Ibiza, travel on The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys on Channel 5, and Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo bring you Their Home Entertainment Service on BBC4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys, 8pm, Channel 5

This 500-mile journey from Pretoria to Durban in South Africa is all about luxury. Chugging along at a stately 25mph, the vintage train wants its passengers to not only enjoy the views, but also the first-class service. Stops along the way include the Nambiti Private Game Reserve and one of the best vineyards in South Africa. Bill Nighy narrates.

★★★ JL

White Lines, Netflix

Following the huge success of his crime show Money Heist, Álex Pina is one of the hottest properties in TV. His new 10-part series promises to be just as gripping. Set amid the sex, drugs and dance music of 1990s Ibiza, this sun-bleached story of the search by Zoe (Laura Haddock) for her brother’s killer quickly drags us into a world of crime and excess, where everyone seems to have a secret. Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin and Laurence Fox are among the stars in a tale where wild parties are matched by dark twists.

★★★★ SMA

Kermode and Mayo’s Home Entertainment Service, 8.30pm, BBC4

Something like a screen version of Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo’s hugely popular BBC Radio 5 Live show/podcast, with the two chums/sparring partners casting an eye over the good, the bad and the ugly films and TV shows out there offering to entertain us. It’s all ‘small screen’ at the moment, of course, and the timing really couldn’t be better.

★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch

After Life, season 2 (six episodes), Netflix



The second series of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy about widowed local newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais) trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Martian, 9pm, Film4

Now here’s a socially distanced sci-fi movie! Matt Damon plays the astronaut accidentally left behind on Mars who’s forced into using his wits – and bits of old space junk – to stay alive until he can be rescued. A sci-fi Robinson Crusoe is the idea, with Matt perfect as the inventive and endlessly flippant castaway, while director Ridley Scott reminds us he often brings his A (for Alien) game when his head is up among the stars.

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss White Lines on TV tonight – we’re going to Ibiza !

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!