TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 15th November

I'm A Celebrity 2020, Welsh-style, is finally here, the long-awaited series of The Crown comes to Netflix and the first of Sir Steve McQueen's star-studded miniseries Small Axe starts on BBC1.

What’s on TV tonight



The Crown, Netflix

Writer Peter Morgan has walked a fine line between deference and controversy in this regal drama, but he’s pulling no punches in the fourth series. As we move into the 1980s, the relationship between Diana and Charles dominates and it’s hard not to feel for the young Princess as her spirit is crushed under the wheels of a remorseless royal machine. It’s an especially unflattering look at Charles, but Josh O’Connor is superb as a man dithering between love and duty, while Olivia Colman also excels in the Queen’s sparring sessions with PM Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

★★★★★ SMA

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, 9pm, ITV

It’s the show that lets us know Christmas is just around the corner. But with travel to the jungle in Oz impossible this year, at one point it looked like I’m A Celebrity… couldn’t go ahead. But, as they say, the show must go on, so Ant and Dec instead host the 20th series live each night from Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Rumoured celebs taking part include Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard, TV presenter Vernon Kay and ex-Strictly pro AJ Pritchard – all competing to be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

★★★★ VW

Small Axe: Mangrove, 9pm, BBC1

Oscar-winning director Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology series about the struggles of London’s West Indian community starts with a bang. This beautifully crafted feature tells the story of the ‘Mangrove Nine’, who faced trumped-up charges after a protest in 1970. Cinematic tricks combined with a joyous soundtrack take us on a moving journey.

★★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Fresh Meat, seasons one to four, Netflix/All 4

Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie stars alongside Jack Whitehall in this sharply funny comedy from the Peep Show creators. They play two of the six students sharing a house in Manchester in the days before COVID when university life was rather different to what it is now.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sorry to Bother You, Netflix

A young black man begins his ascent up the corporate ladder at a telemarketing firm after he discovers his ability to adopt a ‘white’ voice. From then on things get ever more surreal in this scaldingly funny satire. LaKeith Stanfield makes an engaging hero, while Armie Hammer is hilarious as his scheming boss.

Live sport

Nations League Football: Slovakia v Scotland 1.30pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Nations League Football: Wales v Republic of Ireland 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Nations League Football: Belgium v England 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Nations League Football: Austria v Northern Ireland 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Happy viewing!