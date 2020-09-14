TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 15th September

Flying for Britain With David Jason is just one of the gems on today...



Sir David Jason learns more about the Battle of Britain in Flying for Britain with David Jason, Michael McIntyre brings his Showman to Netflix , and Jude Law stars in immersive drama The Third Day.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Michael McIntyre: Showman, Netflix

Luckily, Michael just had time to film this special before the nation went into lockdown. Join Mr M as he discusses New Zealand’s strange relationship with vowels, being mistaken for a top model in Hong Kong, his wife’s fondness for reverse parking, and the perils of growing older – specifically, needing to have a wee in the middle of the night when your bedroom is a maze of creaky floorboards and your wife is a light sleeper…

★★★★ SP

Flying for Britain With David Jason, 8pm, ITV

From July to October 1940, the skies over Southern England screeched with Hurricanes and Spitfires in combat with the German Luftwaffe. In one of World War Two’s most important battles, the British aircrews and their allies defended the UK coastline from a sustained bombing campaign by Nazi Germany. Tonight, Sir David Jason takes to the skies for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and flies alongside veteran Hurricanes and Spitfires, while learning more about the history of the brave airmen, ground crews and iconic aircraft.

★★★ ER

The Third Day, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Set on a mysterious British island this horror yarn takes us into a strange world where all is not as it seems. Jude Law leads an impressive cast and it’s not long before we’re concerned for his welfare. The Hollywood star plays Sam, a father who gets trapped on the isle and is soon drawn into the troubles of an isolated community who are desperate to protect their way of life. Paddy Considine and Emily Watson also shine as eccentric owners of a local pub, in the first part of an immersive tale that fans of The Wicker Man may well enjoy.

★★★★ SMA

Friday Night Dinner, seasons 1-6, All 4

This quirky comedy has a great ensemble cast and gets better the more you watch. Tamsin Greig is the wacky mother preparing the traditional Jewish Friday night dinner for her equally idiosyncratic family – her hubby (Paul Ritter) and sons (Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

All the Money in the World, 9pm, Film4

In a knuckle-biting race against time worthy of a movie itself, Ridley Scott scrambled to reshoot key portions of this true-story kidnapping thriller in time for the film’s cinema release. Hats off to Christopher Plummer for stepping in at the last minute, replacing scandal-tainted Kevin Spacey to play J Paul Getty, the billionaire oil tycoon whose grandson was snatched by the Mafia in 1973. And he is so good in the role you can’t imagine anyone else in the part.

Live sport

Cycling: Tour de France from 12noon, Eurosport 1, ITV4, S4C

Soaps on TV tonight

