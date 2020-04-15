TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 16th April

Grayson's Art Club is just one of the gems on today...

Grayson Perry helps us explore our creativity in Grayson’s Art Club on C4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return, and Gordon, Fred and Gino take part in goat yoga. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hayu (via Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV)

The luxury-loving ladies are back, with new housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. This series sees Lisa Rinna struggling with an empty nest, while accountability coach Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is pregnant and managing a booming business, and singer Erika Girardi prepares for a musical. But when a rumour surfaces about model Denise Richards, will the ladies stay loyal

or turn on her and ‘spill the tea’?

Rating: ★★★★ RM

Grayson’s Art Club, 8pm, C4

As part of Channel 4’s varied series of programmes helping us all through this unique lockdown situation, Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry is about to become the nation’s art teacher. Alongside other leading artists, Grayson will be encouraging us to use our time indoors (or possibly in the back garden if you’re particularly messy) to unleash our inner painter, sculptor or photographer and get creative. The hope is that once the Covid-19 crisis is over, the work produced will be exhibited as a record to accurately reflect how the country felt about, and coped with, the illness and isolation involved.

Rating: ★★★ JL

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip, 9pm, ITV

Tonight, in a frankly schoolboy error of judgment, Gordon lets Gino take charge when they arrive in San Francisco with Fred. Gino’s pretty excited about a hippy high tea, but Gordon refuses to get involved. Will goat yoga on a hotel rooftop push the hot-headed chef over the edge? Later, Gordon gets his revenge with some clam-digging at dawn, and Fred organises a different sort of high. He takes them in a hot-air balloon – they certainly won’t run out of fuel with Gino and Gordon on board – over Napa Valley… Nice work if you can get it, lads!

Rating: ★★★★ ER

Mark Kermode’s Secrets of Cinema, 9pm, BBC4

If you enjoyed Mark Kermode’s recent second series of Secrets of Cinema, the first series is currently being rerun on BBC4. Tonight’s episode looks at heist movies – how do they get us on the side of bank robbers and even killers? As usual, the clips are excellent, taking in everything from The Italian Job to The Wrong Trousers.

Rating: ★★★★ JP

Live at the Apollo, 10pm, BBC2

Another chance to see this Apollo stand-up series first shown last November. Tom Allen hosts tonight and introduces sets from Rosie Jones and Kae Kurd.

Rating: ★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Mafia Only Kills in Summer, two series, All4



Two seasons (the second lands on Friday) of the darkly comic Italian crime drama about a family living in Palermo, Sicily, during the 1970s, and trying to steer clear of any involvement with the Mafia.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 10pm, Syfy

To say that 1977 was a good year for classic sci-fi movies is a bit of an understatement. Not only was the first Star Wars released, but also Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning blockbuster Close Encounters. More importantly, teatime was also looking pretty sci-fi flavoured if mashed potato happened to be on the menu…

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Grayson’s Art Club on TV tonight – you might find a hidden talent!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!