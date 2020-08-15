TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 16th August

Derren Brown: 20 Years of Mind Control: Live is just one of the gems on today...

Illusionist Derren Brown celebrates 20 Years of Mind Control: Live on C4, there are some Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly on Channel 5, and Lata has more competition for her attention in this week’s A Suitable Boy. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly, 7pm, Channel 5

Laura Amies has dealt with hundreds of toddler tantrums during her career as a nanny, but the child behaviour expert faces her biggest challenges yet in this series. One of the tearaways she deals with tonight is Callis, whose mother Kayla jokes that he could be the ‘Spawn of Satan’ as he was born on Friday the 13th. Yet despite her jesting, the four-year-old’s terrible behaviour is doing real damage and needs to be corrected. Laura warns that without consequences, Callis will never mend his ways…

★★★★ SMA

Derren Brown: 20 Years of Mind Control: Live, 9pm, C4

It’s been two decades since Derren Brown made his debut on C4, and tonight he’ll be talking us through his highlights, before performing a brand new stunt live. From the time he convinced a man he was living through a zombie invasion, to when he persuaded a group of pensioners to steal a valuable painting, few people in British TV have provided as many mind-boggling moments. But it’s also fascinating to hear how he considered giving up magic before reinventing himself in the noughties.

★★★★★ SMA

A Suitable Boy, 9pm, BBC1

The competition for Lata’s attention escalates with all three (three!) of her suitors upping their game. Student Kabir (the dreamboat) falls for Lata all over again when they perform in a university play, shoe-maker Haresh (the mother’s choice) wants to prove his worth by finding a better job, and poet Amit (the potential cad?) realises he must make his intentions clear. Maan Kapoor, meanwhile, reignites his affair with courtesan Saeeda Bai, pitting him against his nearest and dearest…

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox

There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Jurassic World, 5.50pm, ITV

A fine return to the land of the dinosaurs, 20 years after Steven Spielberg’s initial foray with Jurassic Park, this sees the Park finally up and running, managed by no-nonsense Bryce Dallas Howard. She has a love-hate relationship with rugged, cocky dino-wrangler Chris Pratt and it isn’t long before things go horribly wrong and the two need to work together to survive. Director Colin Trevorrow brings a zip to the action and the monsters are as impressive as ever, especially the genetically created superbeast Indominus rex. Great fun.

Live sport

Motorsport: Spanish Grand Prix from 12.30pm, Sky Sports F1 (highlights 6.30pm, C4)

