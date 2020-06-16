TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 16th June

24 Hours in A&E is just one of the gems on today...

24 Hours in A&E is back for its 21st series, farmers get behind the cameras to bring you action from This Week on the Farm on Channel 5, and Kian has a dilemma in Holby City. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

This Week on the Farm, 8pm, Channel 5

Lockdown has seen many people turn their hand to filming, including Jamie Oliver’s wife, Jools, and Alan Titchmarsh’s wife, Alison. Now some farmers have picked up cameras, too, for this new series of This Week on the Farm from Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire. Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson bring us the action, and tonight, the Nicholson brothers enter Ted the cow into an online country show, and we meet a financial advisor who is temporarily working as a vegetable picker.

★★★ JP

24 Hours in A&E, 9pm, C4

The best medical fly-on-the-wall documentary series on TV hits a significant milestone as the 21st series begins. It’s still feeling as fresh as ever, as cameras capture all the action from the A&E department at St George’s Hospital in south-west London. The episode focuses on two motorbike crashes. Przemek, 35, is airlifted to St George’s with possible life-changing spinal injuries after crashing on the M4, while 17-year-old Leon is rushed in by ambulance after ploughing into the central reservation.

★★★★ JL

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

Pulses are racing as co-clinical leads Jac and Kian wake up after spending another night together. The pair arrange to go for a drink that evening but Kian’s thrown when Phoenix – the son of his late girlfriend Bea, whose life he tried to save – turns up. When Phoenix learns Kian shouldn’t have been operating the day his mum died, he blames the medic for her death. Racked with guilt, Kian bails on his date with Jac and flees. Has their romance ended before it’s begun? We’re loving their on-screen chemistry, so we sincerely hope not.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Murder in Mind: The Manson Killings, 11.05pm, Channel 5

An above-par Lifetime movie that follows Linda Kasabian (MacKenzie Mauzy), a member of Charles Manson’s murder cult in the late 1960s, who ended up leaving the ‘Family’ and later testifying against them. It’s a solid film, even if there is little new here.

Live sport

Horse racing: Royal Ascot 1.30pm, ITV and Sky Sports Racing

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss 24 Hours in A&E on TV tonight – fly-on-the-wall telly at its best.

Happy viewing!