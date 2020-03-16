TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 16th March

Neighbours celebrates its 35th birthday with a run of special shows

Believe it or not Neighbours is 35 years old. Plus: big heart-in-mouth moments in Liar and intriguing documentary Miss World 1970! Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

On the Edge, from 10pm, C4

Celebrating short films made by up and coming writers and directors, the On the Edge season returns with a trilogy of stand-alone films. Each tells a very different tale, but all three focus on young people trying to find their place in the world. It begins with BBW, a heart-warming tale of a plus-sized young black woman who’s feeling the pressure to be something she isn’t. For You is a touching film starring Amanda Redman, about couple Rev and Alex who are trying to negotiate her family’s racism and mental health prejudice. Finally, Adulting sees a vulnerable but determined young woman taken advantage of by a group of drug dealers. Three powerful films, giving

voices to those not often heard. ★★★ JL

Neighbours Late, 10pm, Channel 5

To celebrate 35 years of the iconic Aussie soap, there’s an extra special late-night edition of Neighbours on every night this week. It focuses on Elly’s 35th birthday party at an abandoned island, which turns out to be the perfect place for bad-boy Finn to take his revenge. As the group relaxes on their idyllic island getaway, Finn finds an abandoned old mine, which comes in handy when you have a girlfriend you need to get rid of! With storms and venomous snakes thrown into the mix, at least three of the partygoers won’t make it back to the mainland. Think late-night Hollyoaks but with added sunshine. Continues tomorrow. ★★★ JL

Liar, 9pm, ITV

Although shifty behaviour is abundant in Liar, we’ve been particularly intrigued by nurse Winnie Peterson and her husband Carl. This week, we learn more about the enigmatic couple as Carl goes AWOL following the boatyard fire. As if Laura didn’t have enough on her plate trying to deal with the dogged persistence of DI Renton, worried Winnie calls on her for support. But when the pair use some nifty sleuthing skills to try to locate Carl, could he help prove Laura’s innocence? With several big heart-in-the-mouth scenes this episode, and some nuggets of intrigue, we can’t wait for next week! ★★★★ CC

Miss World 1970: Beauty Queen and Bedlam, 9pm, BBC2

To coincide with the film release of Misbehaviour, a fictionalised retelling of the events surrounding the turbulent 1970 Miss World competition. There’s no sign of stars Kiera Knightley and Jessie Buckley in this documentary, of course, which looks at how the Women’s Lib demonstration at the 1970s pageant at the Royal Albert Hall made headline news and marked a game-changing moment in history. With contributions from those involved, including Michael Aspel. ★★★ MC

Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories, 2pm,ITV

Judge Rinder returns with the daily daytime show looking at some of the UK’s most high profile cases. He begins with the suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence who went missing in March 2009. A chef in York, this popular young woman suddenly vanished and despite a huge police effort, including multiple arrests, no one has been charged and her desperate family still don’t know what happened. ★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Moving On, BBC iPlayer – five episodes, available now

Mark Addy shows his impressive versatility as he portrays an ex-rugby pro with a secret in episode three, series 11 of Jimmy McGovern’s compelling drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sicario, 9pm, Film4

Emily Blunt delivers a brilliant performance as a doggedly upright yet all too vulnerable FBI agent whose eyes are opened to the murky realities of the war on drugs in this queasily gripping thriller. She joins a government task force led by Josh Brolin’s deceptively laid-back, flip-flop-wearing agent, blurring ethical lines as they criss-cross the US-Mexico border. The film’s pervading sense of dread and unease keeps us on edge throughout.

