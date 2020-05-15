TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 16th May

Eurovision is just one of the gems on today...

It’s Eurovision, but not as we know it, on BBC1, Dad’s Army’s John Le Mesurier is remembered in It’s All Been Rather Lovely on BBC2, and ITV replays some Football Classics. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

John Le Mesurier: It’s All Been Rather Lovely, 6.45pm (NI, 7.15pm), BBC2

John Le Mesurier will always be remembered as the laidback Sgt Wilson, the counter to the bristly, irritable Captain Mainwaring, in one of Britain’s favourite sitcoms. This documentary, showing before an episode of Dad’s Army, looks at the life of the actor, including his marriage to Hattie Jacques, with contributions from Clive Dunn and Ian Lavender.

★★★ JP

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, 8pm, BBC1

So here’s the good news: the UK definitely isn’t finishing last this year. But nobody’s getting any points at all, because international lockdown means no Eurovision. Instead, this special broadcast serves as a showcase for the 41 songs that would have been competing, only without the voting/results. If you have a desperate urge to vote for something, Graham Norton hosts Eurovision: Come Together at 6.25pm, where viewers get to have their say on the best Eurovision song of all time…

★★★★ HD

ITV Football Classics, 5pm, ITV

Football fans have had to become accustomed to watching matches from the archives over the past few weeks and, to their credit, ITV and BBC have picked some top-notch ones to show. Today on ITV Football Classics, you can see Cameroon v England at the 1990 World Cup while, earlier, World Cup Rewind (2.05pm, BBC1, not Wales) has highlights of vintage matches including Netherlands v Argentina in 1998.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Doctor Foster, two seasons, BritBox and Netflix



There’s the chance to see Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in a more conventional role – as the younger woman who GP Gemma (Suranne Jones) is convinced her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair with in this compelling drama of a marriage falling apart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Made in Dagenham, 10.30pm, BBC4

A film about a 1968 strike may not sound particularly appealing, but this is a hugely entertaining film. It follows no-nonsense sewing machinist Rita (Sally Hawkins) as she leads her fellow women workers at the Ford Dagenham car plant to strike in protest against sexual discrimination. Incidentally, despite the strike’s unpopularity in some quarters, the women did manage to make a difference, with the introduction of the Equal Pay Act two years later.

