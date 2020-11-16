TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 16th November

My Family, the Holocaust & Me is just one of the gems on today...

Robert Rinder concludes his look into the past in My Family, the Holocaust & Me, will Franklin come to Jonathan’s defence in The Undoing, and there are tough times in Hospital on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

The Undoing, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

No-nonsense attorney Haley Fitzgerald (Noma Dumezweni) gives the Frasers a grilling that would make Paxman shake in his boots. She wants answers… and she gets them! Next on her agenda: shape the narrative of Jonathan’s ‘I’m a cheat but not a murderer’ defence and get him out on bail. Will Franklin (Donald Sutherland) stump up the $2m needed to release his detested son-in-law? Meanwhile, Grace and Jonathan’s son Henry gets into a sticky situation at school. Whichever way this plays out, Henry’s going to need a lot of therapy when this is all over…

★★★★ ER

My Family, the Holocaust & Me with Robert Rinder, 9pm (times vary), BBC1

Robert Rinder and other second and third generations of families who experienced the Holocaust conclude their voyages of discovery. Psychologist Bernie goes to Dachau to discover the truth about his uncle who died there; former GP Noemie finds out more about her mother’s experience as a child in occupied France; and Robert and his mother Angela visit Treblinka camp, where they hear in shocking detail what happened to those who were sent to it, meet the last living survivor, and say a prayer for their relatives who perished there.

★★★★ IM

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

How do you keep a big busy hospital running when multiple members of its staff, including surgeons desperately trying to get waiting lists down, have to suddenly take time off due to COVID-19 restrictions? That is just one of the huge problems the staff at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust are grappling with and there are no easy answers. We also meet 86-year-old Barbara who is waiting on surgery, which keeps being moved. She is alone and frustrated and it seems so unfair.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Fresh Meat, seasons one to four, Netflix/All 4

Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie stars alongside Jack Whitehall in this sharply funny comedy from the Peep Show creators. They play two of the six students sharing a house in Manchester in the days before COVID when university life was rather different to what it is now.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Shoplifters, 11.10pm, Film4

A stunning movie from Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda, which took top prize at Cannes in 2018 and earned enormous praise from around the world. Lily Franky plays the impoverished but chirpy dad of an extended Tokyo family living on petty criminality who take in an abandoned girl. The film considers the definition of kinship and the strengths and weaknesses of blood ties, aided by beautiful acting and masterful direction. It culminates in a quietly devastating finale that will leave an indelible mark on any beating heart. In Japanese with subtitles.

