TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 17th August

Animal Park is just one of the gems on today...



Ben Fogle and Kate Humble are back for a daily tour of Animal Park, there’s spooky goings-on in 1950s America in Lovecraft Country, and Jamie tells is to Keep Cooking Family Favourites. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Lovecraft Country, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Strap in for a nail-biting journey into 1950s America. Soldier Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) returns to Chicago from Korea after getting an odd letter from his father, Montrose. At home, he finds Montrose is missing, so teams up with his Uncle George (Courtney B Vance) and childhood friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and hits the road. Exploring racism through the horror genre (a reference to the writer HP Lovecraft of the title) reveals the terrors of every pitstop and refuel on the trip, while the presence of monsters gratifyingly gives the trio permission to fight back. As opening episodes go, not to be missed.

★★★★★ ER

Animal Park, 10am, BBC1

Just like everywhere else, life at Longleat has been rather challenging this year but our annual visit to the Wiltshire Safari Park and its inhabitants is still an absolute tonic. Ben Fogle, Kate Humble and Jean Johansson return to host, as the series explores how Longleat’s dedicated keepers have coped during lockdown. There’s also plenty of traditional animal drama in today’s opening episode as we see the arrival of baby armadillos Dougie and Digby, and pygmy goat Prince demonstrates his escapology skills. Continues daily.

★★★★ CC

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites, 8.30pm, C4

Jamie Oliver returns with this series filmed at home, inspired by dishes created during lockdown that he hopes will become family favourites. Jamie kicks off by teaming roast chicken with Cumberland sausages and tasty veggies to create a delicious one-pan roast dinner. And, with ingredients that are usually in the fridge, he puts a British twist on spag Bol. With ideas for everything from quick dinners to crowd-pleasers, there’s no reason why we can’t all enjoy cooking.

★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox

There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Dead Calm, 11pm, 5Star

Long before he took to the seas as the snarling villain of Titanic, Billy Zane played another sinister seafarer in this superb taut suspense thriller: a suave psychopath terrorising a married couple (Sam Neill and Nicole Kidman) who are recovering aboard their luxury yacht after a recent tragedy. Director Phillip Noyce cranks up the tension, making full use of the boat’s claustrophobic cabins set against the eerie ambience of the open sea.

Live sport

Football: Europa League Semi-final 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Animal Park on TV tonight – great behind-the-scenes tales

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!