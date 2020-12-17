TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 17th December

The Savoy at Christmas is just one of the gems on today...

The Savoy at Christmas, it's the Taskmaster final, and the last leg of Nadiya's American Adventure.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

Johnny Vegas, Daisy May Cooper, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring gather for one last time with Greg and Alex to see which of them will emerge triumphant and get to adorn their homes with a golden bust of the Taskmaster himself. Standing between them and said grand prize are challenges which test not just their skills, but the very nature of existence itself (see Katherine’s thought-provoking debate on what constitutes a spider for more details). Like all the best competitions, it goes right to the wire and it all comes down to the final task. Genuinely

nail-biting stuff.

The Savoy at Christmas, 9pm, ITV

The halls are decked, the champagne’s on ice and there isn’t a spare room to be had as London’s famous Savoy hotel throws open its revolving doors during the most magical time of the year. Staff will be spreading some much-needed seasonal cheer and showing us what Christmas at the renowned hotel is usually like, in this special episode which was filmed over the festive period of 2019. Revenues rocket by a staggering 200 per cent in the six-week period between mid-November and New Year’s Day, so head butler Sean Davoren and his team know that only the best will do!

Nadiya’s American Adventure, 8pm, BBC1

Upon reaching California, Nadiya Hussain heads for a night market in LA’s Westlake area, rumoured to be the best place for real Central American food. Nadiya also learns that many of the vendors are undocumented immigrants selling the food of their homelands. Despite this sobering beginning, a sense of joy runs through this episode as Nadiya attends a birthday celebration, meets a woman bringing together Muslim and Latino communities, and finds a charity helping home cooks sell their wares.

Best box set to watch

Black Books, seasons one to three, All 4/Netflix/BritBox/Amazon Prime Video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bill Bailey is among the fine cast of this hugely enjoyable dark comedy co-created by Dylan Moran, who also stars as bad-tempered bookshop owner Bernard Black. Bill plays his cheerful, long-suffering assistant.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

An Education, 12.30am, BBC2

Carey Mulligan is fantastic as a gifted 16-year-old schoolgirl whose plans for getting into Oxford University are derailed by the arrival of smooth charmer Peter Sarsgaard – a man twice her age. Based on journalist Lynn Barber’s memoir, this rewarded Mulligan with a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Burnley k-o 6pm, Amazon Prime Video

k-o 6pm, Amazon Prime Video Premier League Football: Sheffield Utd v Man Utd k-o 8pm, Amazon Prime Video

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

