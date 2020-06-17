TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 17th June

The Great British Sewing Bee is just one of the gems on today...

It’s movie night on The Great British Sewing Bee, Sara Cox and Ade Adepitan look at how we’ve been Keeping Britain Fed, and George Clarke is back with more Amazing Spaces. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Keeping Britain Fed, 8pm, BBC2

Keeping food on our tables during the coronavirus crisis has been a military-style operation for the army of people working 24-7 to keep shelves stocked. Sara Cox and Ade Adepitan visit factories, farms and supermarkets to meet these essential workers, and share some fascinating facts, including how, in March, Brits bought 60 per cent more toilet tissue and 72.6 per cent more tinned food than we did in March 2019!

★★★ HD

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

In a first for Sewing Bee, it’s Movie Week, so the four remaining sewers face some rather tricky film-related challenges in the semi-final. First up, they must tackle pleats, a seamless halterneck and

a hidden zip as they try to recreate the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch. After a sci-fi-inspired Transformation Challenge and a Made-to-Measure involving Great Gatsby-style flapper dresses, judges Esme and Patrick must decide which three sewers are going through to the final. To put it into Hollywood parlance, who will be their box-office hits, and who will be their film flop?

★★★★ MD

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, 9pm, C4

Architect George Clarke is back meeting people who have turned tiny spaces into incredible places to live, work and play. In this first episode, there’s a couple creating a ‘disappearing’ bathroom in an old Welsh bakehouse, a man squeezing a camper into a Reliant Robin (that’ll be tight!) and a unique house in Chile. Plus George plans his most difficult build yet – an observatory. Prepare to be starstruck.

★★★★ TE

Best box set to watch

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 10.45pm, Film4

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, aka The Lonely Island, extend their repertoire of music parodies with this mockumentary about a rapper (Samberg) whose life goes off the rails after he ditches his friends/band-mates (Schaffer and Taccone) to go solo. The songs are rude and hilarious, and this has more than its fair share of terrific gags – as well as being packed with celebrity cameos.

Live sport

Premier League football: Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

6pm, Sky Sports Premier League Premier League football: Man City v Arsenal 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

