TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 17th May

BBC1 celebrates the past 10 years of The Chelsea Flower Show, Levison Wood continues Walking with Elephants on C4, and Villanelle heads home to Russia in Killing Eve. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Walking with Elephants, 9pm, C4

On the second leg of his journey, Levison Wood and his guide Kane travel 260 miles west, following the annual migration of bull elephants in Botswana. They are quickly reminded of how dangerous a grumpy elly can be as they discover a group of males unimpressed by their presence. Visiting a remote village, Levison finds out that in just one night an elephant can wipe out a year’s food supply, so unsurprisingly many villagers don’t share his love of this magnificent but destructive creature.

★★★★ JL

The Best of Chelsea Flower Show, 5.50pm, BBC1

The world’s most prestigious flower festival returns – but with a difference. The event has been cancelled due to Covid-19, so Sophie Raworth and the team will celebrate the best of Chelsea over the past 10 years, with the chance for us to vote for our Garden of the Decade in the People’s Choice Awards. Over the week, presenters including Monty Don and Joe Swift will bring us virtual gardening joy from their homes, while the usual team of green-fingered experts will be on hand to answer our queries. Blooming brilliant!

★★★★ HD

Killing Eve, 9.15pm, BBC1

Villanelle takes centre stage this week in something of a standalone episode. After receiving intel from former handler Konstantin, Villanelle has travelled to Russia to reunite with the family she’d believed were dead. She feels a sense of belonging as she reconnects with her mum and the rest of the Elton John-obsessed clan but when it seems she’s outstayed her welcome, how will Villanelle handle rejection? Another standout performance from Jodie Comer, proving once again she really is the star of this show.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Doctor Foster, two seasons, BritBox and Netflix



There’s the chance to see Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in a more conventional role – as the younger woman who GP Gemma (Suranne Jones) is convinced her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair with in this compelling drama of a marriage falling apart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Educating Rita, times vary, BBC1

Julie Walters’ debut film role in this big-screen version of Willy Russell’s stage play won her the first of a sideboard full of BAFTAs. As the hairdresser wanting to broaden her horizons by taking an Open University course, she’s initially somewhat appalled by the sozzled professor (Michael Caine) she has been assigned to. It seems they’ve both got something to learn…

