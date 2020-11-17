TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 17th November

The Great British Bake Off is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the semi-final of The Great British Bake Off, Sacha’s behaviour is cause for concern in Holby, and new drama Industry continues. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Holby City, 7.50pm (times vary), BBC1

After last week’s epic return with an episode dedicated to COVID-19, Holby continues to ramp up the drama. Sacha’s pals are concerned when Jodie (ex Emmerdale actor Sian Reese-Williams) turns up as Keller’s new tea lady and reveals that they’ve been living together. Jac, Dom and Donna can’t believe he’d move on so soon after Essie’s death – but can they make him see sense? Elsewhere, Cameron enjoys his newfound hero status on AAU and manages to bag a date with Chloe while, on Darwin, the arrival of a patient from Jac’s past causes Kian to feel sidelined.

★★★★ VW

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

It’s the semi-final, so the remaining bakers need to achieve absolute perfection in patisserie week. They start with a signature of syrup-soaked savarin cakes made with a yeasted, enriched dough. But Prue warns that the heat (yes, it’s still summer in the tent) could affect proving… The technical involves a bake that none of them has heard of, let alone made – good luck with that! Meanwhile, for the showstopper, there’s a whiff of school geometry in the air as they construct a cube cake. As Prue says, ‘There’s going to be a real fight to get into the final’…

★★★★ CC

Industry, 9.15pm, BBC2

Eric’s feeling skittish as he learns that one of his clients, Phelim (The Crown’s Andrew Buchan) is meeting with a different Pierpoint rep, so he enlists Harper to use her friendship with Yasmin to do a bit of spying. Meanwhile, Yasmin’s boss Kenny is taking a more hands-on role in her development, which mostly consists of humiliating her by making her pitch ideas while sitting on an upturned bin. Their strained relationship erupts at the firm’s dinner, where Gus, worried about the rumours that his team is being disbanded, also oversteps the mark with Sara.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Fresh Meat, seasons one to four, Netflix/All 4

Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie stars alongside Jack Whitehall in this sharply funny comedy from the Peep Show creators. They play two of the six students sharing a house in Manchester in the days before COVID when university life was rather different to what it is now.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Disney+

Directly following the events of 2019 movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this latest special bringing the hugely popular LEGO minifigures to life sees Jedi Rey set off with droid BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. With stars from the franchise including Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) voicing the plastic versions of their characters.

Live sport

UEFA U21 Championship: England v Albania 7.15pm (k-o 7.25pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

