TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 17th October

Strictly Come Dancing is back, Channel 5 asks if Beatrice and Eugenie are Pampered Princesses and The Million Pound Cube kicks off with a celebrity special.

Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses?, 9.15pm, Channel 5

Beatrice and Eugenie are the princesses the press love to mock, either for their pampered lifestyles, dodgy fashion sense or the fact that they appear to have cashed in on their royal connections. And who can forget the endless ribbing over the outfits they wore to their cousin William’s wedding in 2011? But this documentary reveals a very different side to the princesses, including how they’ve struggled to live under the shadow of their parents’ endless scandals and embarrassments. So now they’re both married with their own successful careers, are they really the spoilt princesses the press make them out to be?

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.50pm, BBC1

It’s been a long wait, but it’s back! The 12 celebrities – including Caroline Quentin, Bill Bailey, EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and GMB’s Ranvir Singh – will be getting to know their pro partners in this launch show, which will be slightly different than usual due to social distancing. Introductions will be made in pre recorded videos but we can look forward to a big group number in tonight’s show, where we’ll get a glimpse of the standard of the footwork. Score paddles at the ready, everyone…

The Million Pound Cube Celebrity, 9pm, ITV

Who’d have thought a Perspex box could be so entertaining? TV’s most nail-biting game show returns to ITV this week and the stakes are even higher as players now have £1m in their sights. Hosted again by Phillip Schofield, this series – stripped across the week – kicks off with a celebrity special featuring comedian and presenter Jason Manford and his brother Stephen. ‘I’ve always been the guy in the office who could throw a paper ball into the waste paper basket from a decent distance, so this was the game show for me,’ says Jason. But can he win big for charity?

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Strike, seasons one to four, BBC iPlayer

Following the recent fourth series on BBC1, now is the time to revisit the first three seasons of the detective drama based on the JK Rowling novels, written under the name Robert Galbraith, starring Tom Burke as private eye Cormoran Strike.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

1917, Amazon Prime Video

In a work of towering technical ability combined with highly charged action and a deeply resonant emotional core, director Sir Sam Mendes delivers a war movie like no other. This virtually real-time experience starting in the muddy trenches of World War One sees George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman cross No Man’s Land and beyond in a bid to stop 1,600 British soldiers falling into a German trap. As the camera surveys the blighted landscape, it’s both horrific and stunning, with the young stars giving faultless performances. An astonishing piece of work.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Liverpool 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Rugby Union Challenge Cup Final: Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92 4.15pm (k-o 4.45pm), C4

4.15pm (k-o 4.45pm), C4 Horse Racing: Champions Day Ascot 1pm, ITV

