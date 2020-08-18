TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 18th August

Manctopia: Billion Bound Property Boom is just one of the gems on today...

Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom looks at life in Manchester, we meet Gary Wallis, owner of the Restoration Workshop, and more surprises for Lucy in this week's Little Birds .



Restoration Workshop, 8pm, Yesterday

Restoration and repair shows are having a bit of a moment, and here’s a new one about the Oxfordshire workshop of restoration and salvage dealer Gary Wallis, an expert at finding things with hidden potential. Tonight, he’s returned from an auction with an unseen hand carved 18th-century mirror, but the exciting discovery of five letters on the back – GRV BP – proves his instincts are correct… Not a bad day’s work.

★★★ JP

Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom, 9pm, BBC2

As one of Britain’s fastest developing cities, Manchester has billions being invested in its centre – so how will this affect those who live and work there? Over a year, this series follows people seeking a home, from those looking to buy a £1m penthouse flat to those on a long housing-office waiting list to rent. For anyone who still needs sobering reminders in this very uncertain year, it’s a stark lesson about how easy it is to become homeless, and at the same time how difficult it is to find affordable housing in a boom town.

★★★★ JP

Little Birds, 9pm, Sky Atlantic, NOW TV

1950s Morocco may look glorious in this terrifically torrid drama, but it’s not proving a very joyous place to be! Our hearts go out to Lucy (Juno Temple) after the shocks she received about her marriage, but when she heads to the home of the terrifying Contessa to lick her wounds, her eyes are opened further to the provocative side of life in Tangiers. Meanwhile, Hugo faces business woes but is also keen to build bridges with Lucy. Will she accept his surprising offer? Elsewhere, recent events are playing on Cherifa’s mind and the secretary’s dastardly schemes only make matters worse…

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox



There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Belle, 6.55pm, Film4

Loosely inspired by the true story of a mixed-race woman who mingled with the aristocracy of 18th-century England, this intelligent costume drama follows the fortunes of Dido Elizabeth Belle, the illegitimate daughter of a Royal Navy captain and an African slave. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, soon to be seen as Mary Seacole in the biopic Seacole and in the Disney+ series Loki, stars along with James Norton and Tom Wilkinson.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Semi-final 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

