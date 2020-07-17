TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 18th July

The Voice Kids is just one of the gems on today...

The Voice Kids heads to Manchester, Charlie’s back in charge in Casualty, and Channel 5 looks at The Queen: In Her Own Words. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.25pm, BBC1

Charlie resumes full managerial duties tonight and Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is on pins! He still feels guilty for reporting Charlie to Fletch. Jacob, however, doesn’t have to face Charlie alone. Connie is on hand for moral support – which Jacob’s going to need when Charlie makes a shock announcement about his future at the ED! Elsewhere, rookie paramedic Fenisha lands boss Jan in hot water with her other half, Ffion. Welcome to Holby-land, Stirling Gallacher! Viewers are also treated to a fascinating glimpse into Lev’s childhood in Russia. It’s true what they say: still waters run deep…

★★★★ ER

The Voice Kids, 7.25pm, ITV

The second show of the series kicks off with coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, will.i.am and Paloma Faith travelling through the streets of Manchester on an open-top bus. But tour guide will.i.am isn’t interested in buildings of the past… he’s giving sightseers a glimpse into the future – the future of talent via The Voice Kids! As the Blind Auditions continue, there’s a country singer as sweet as honey, and a young lady from last year is back again to try and impress and ‘prove to myself and to everyone that I can do it’. Will any of the coaches turn their chairs?

★★★★ VW

The Queen: In Her Own Words, 9.15pm, Channel 5

From her first public speech at the age of 14 to her address to the nation during the COVID-19 crisis (watched by around 24m people), this one-off studies the monarch’s words and the impact they’ve had on those she reigns over. This film also focuses on the times when her words have been less prepared, and moments when her silence has been louder than any speech.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mum, seasons 1-3, BritBox



Lesley Manville is sublime as the recently widowed Cathy – quietly coping with her grief and rediscovering herself in the face of her selfish and insensitive family. Meanwhile, her late husband’s best friend Michael (Peter Mullan) adores her from afar in a poignantly funny comedy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 9.15pm, C4

Writer-director Martin McDonagh knocks it out of the park here, helped by an astonishing, Oscar-winning performance by Frances McDormand. She plays a grieving mother who rents billboards to castigate the local police, chiefly sheriff Woody Harrelson and his racist deputy Sam Rockwell. The story ducks and weaves, lobbing curveballs at the viewer. It’s hysterically funny and heartbreakingly sad, but ultimately it pokes a hole through an awful predicament to let the humanity shine through.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Norwich City v Burnley 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League, Sky One, Pick

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League, Sky One, Pick FA Cup Semi-final: Arsenal v Manchester City 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1 World Matchplay Darts 6pm, Sky Sports Action

