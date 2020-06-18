TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 18th June

You Are What You Wear is just one of the gems on today...

The You Are What You Wear team help more in need of a makeover, C4 looks at the history of The Sun’s Page Three, and Fred Sirieix shows us some more Remarkable Places to Eat. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Page Three: The Naked Truth, 9pm, C4

In 2015, The Sun ran the final posed shot of a topless model on its third page and a controversial British institution was quietly retired. This film tells its story as models including Sam Fox and Debee Ashby share the highs and lows of being a Page Three girl – from wild parties with Prince to sexy texts shared with Vernon Kay – and we also hear how Clare Short MP was vilified for speaking out against Page Three.

★★★★ SMA

You Are What You Wear, 8pm, BBC1

You know those ‘fashion police’ shows that feature celebrities and stylists trashing people’s outfits? This is the opposite of that. The stylists helping those coming to them with different issues couldn’t be more positive and helpful, while host Rylan Clark-Neal’s combination of sensitivity and goofy charm is just the ticket. It’s basically people being nice to each other for an hour. Who doesn’t need that at the moment? Tonight, the stylists’ customers include Dawn, 44, who is worried that she’s ‘morphing’ into her husband.

★★★★ JP

Remarkable Places to Eat, 8pm, BBC2

Here’s a welcome return for this series, which sees chefs and food experts take Fred Sirieix to their favourite restaurants in a particular city. Tonight, Great British Menu’s Andi Oliver shows Fred some fantastic places to eat in Marrakech. The great thing about this show is that the recommendations take in a range of budgets – so as well as visiting a high-end restaurant, Andi also takes Fred for a chicken tagine in a place set inside a petrol station. Don’t attempt to watch this with an empty stomach!

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Unbroken, 9pm, Film4

Angelina Jolie’s second film as a director is based on the remarkable story of Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), a delinquent teen turned Olympic athlete turned US air force pilot who endured ordeals during World War Two that would have crushed most other men. A rousing celebration of human resilience and courage, which was nominated for three Oscars and won a fistful of other awards.

Live sport

PGA Golf Tour 11.45am, Sky Sports Golf

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss You Are What You Wear on TV tonight – uplifting stuff.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!