TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 18th May

Harry Redknapp and his ‘boys’ are back for a rematch in Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh on ITV, Vic Reeves co-hosts The Big Flower Fight on Netflix, and Monkman & Seagull go on Genius Adventures on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Big Flower Fight, Netflix

In this Bake Off for the green-fingered, 10 teams of two compete for the chance to create a garden sculpture at Kew Gardens, and the first round tasks them with building enormous insects decorated with plants and flowers. Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou host, but the stars of this show look like being judge and ‘florist to the stars’ Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, and contestants Yan and Henck, whose outfits are truly remarkable.

★★★★ IM

Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh, 9pm, ITV

Harry Redknapp and his team of ex-England stars have been challenged to a rematch by their German rivals, but after piling on the pounds, they’ll need to get match fit if they want to repeat 2019’s heroics. This three-part series running over the next few nights is full of banter, but also has serious moments as the lads discuss life after football and confront ex-Liverpool defender Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, about his weight. Yet the highlight of the whole series could well be their match against a team of nudists in this opening episode!

★★★★ SMA

Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Adventures, 9pm, BBC2

No it’s not a fictional Victorian crime-solving duo. It’s legendary University Challenge contestants Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull (one-time rivals, now best pals) offering their ‘genius guide’ to Britain in the hope that we will become as clever as them. Exploring some of their favourite scientific inventions from the Industrial Revolution, and with Simon Callow narrating, history and science lessons should always be like this. Move over Lucy Worsley and Professor Brian Cox.

★★★ LP

Doctor Foster, two seasons, BritBox and Netflix



There’s the chance to see Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in a more conventional role – as the younger woman who GP Gemma (Suranne Jones) is convinced her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair with in this compelling drama of a marriage falling apart.

About A Boy, 10.05pm, 5Star

Whereas Nick Hornby’s original novel was enjoyable but slight, this film takes on extra resonance with actors to flesh out the sketchy characters. Hugh Grant is particularly good as a shrewd but aimless philanderer who finds an odd focus in his life through his friendship with the son (Nicholas Hoult) of Toni Collette’s depressed single mother.

