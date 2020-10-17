TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 18th October

Roadkill is just one of the gems on today...

Hugh Laurie stars in political drama Roadkill, it’s the final The Singapore Grip, and there’s new canine companion crime caper Hudson & Rex on Alibi. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Singapore Grip, 9pm, ITV

After last week’s failed attempt to flee Singapore, Matthew and Vera are back to square one – and he’s alarmed to learn that she’s gone to visit a friend at Alexandra Hospital, which is right in the path of the anticipated Japanese invasion. Sure enough, by the time Matthew gets there, the hospital has already been devastated by an attack and Vera is missing… Walter turns to drink, and as the last options for escape dry up, the Major and François make a bold decision…

★★★ SP

Roadkill, 9pm, BBC1

Hugh Laurie lampooned plenty of politicians during his early days in comedy, but he’ll be holding a mirror up to Westminster in a very different way in this four-part series, where he plays a Conservative MP who’s determined not to let a string of scandals stop him getting the top job. It’s a political thriller that deals with hot topics like unelected special advisors, and writer David Hare has also woven press and legal threads into this slow-burning, state-of-the-nation saga – it’s one to watch. Also stars Helen McCrory.

★★★★ SMA

Hudson & Rex, from 7pm, Alibi

A new crime caper with a touch of Turner & Hooch sees charming detective Charlie Hudson (John Reardon) and his partner, former police dog Rex, solve all manner of crimes in and around St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada. The first mystery involves Charlie witnessing the abduction of a teenage girl while Rex trails the getaway car, follows the kidnappers and befriends the girl… While the abduction plot has its twists, but is a tad contrived, it does set the scene for Charlie and Rex’s back story – a team, who might, we feel, turn out to be quite good company.

★★★ MC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Strike, seasons one to four, BBC iPlayer

Following the recent fourth series on BBC1, now is the time to revisit the first three seasons of the detective drama based on the JK Rowling novels, written under the name Robert Galbraith, starring Tom Burke as private eye Cormoran Strike.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Showman, 7pm, C4

Having done with his X-Men superhero character Wolverine, Hugh Jackman went back to what he really loves: belting out tunes and hot-hoofing around in musicals. This laughably rosy but gloriously colourful and entertaining take on Victorian circus impresario PT Barnum’s early days is a perfect Jackman vehicle – full of big dance routines and hummable songs – and he rips into the character like his life depends on it. Joining him is Michelle Williams as his wife and Zac Efron as his partner, and Efron’s appearance crystalises the idea that this is really a bigger-budgeted High School Musical for an older audience.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Preston North End v Cardiff City 11.30am (k-o 12noon), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

