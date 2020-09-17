TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 18th September

Long Way Up is just one of the gems on today...

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are on their bikes again in Long Way Up, dating show with a difference Five Guys a Week is back, and Susan Calman reveals more Secret Scotland.

Five Guys a Week, 10pm, C4

The dating show with a difference returns as each week one woman spends a week living with five single guys to see if any of them turn out to be her ideal partner. Tonight, a photographer, a health worker, an oven-cleaning technician, a haulage worker and a shopping-centre manager move in with 32-year-old Tara from Halifax.

★★★ JP

Long Way Up, Apple TV+

Charley Boorman and Ewan McGregor are off on a third motorbike trek, from the southernmost tip of South America to LA. They’re attempting the 13,000-mile journey on electric bikes, with electric support vehicles, and the issue of charging points is a challenge –it’s not long before all the vehicles are stranded! Ewan, as ever, provides light relief, revealing that he forgot to bring a travel plug, and there’s a lovely moment when an employee at a remote Patagonian hotel greets the Star Wars actor with: ‘May the force be with you!’.

★★★ IM

Secret Scotland with Susan Calman, 8pm, Channel 5

Comedian Susan Calman is back with another series taking us off the beaten track in Scotland. She begins in Falkirk, taking a canal-boat trip before looking inside the world’s only rotating boat-lift. After stumbling into a giant Georgian pineapple, as you do, Susan’s off to Midlothian to investigate a royal hideaway and to try a spot of falconry.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Friday Night Dinner, seasons 1-6, All 4

This quirky comedy has a great ensemble cast and gets better the more you watch. Tamsin Greig is the wacky mother preparing the traditional Jewish Friday night dinner for her equally idiosyncratic family – her hubby (Paul Ritter) and sons (Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Galaxy Quest, 9pm, 5Star

In this spoof on the original Star Trek series, and what actors do with that level of fandom after the show is cancelled, Alan Rickman stands out as a classically trained actor disillusioned at playing a Sequa alien. The attention to detail, and poking fun at TV formulas, is bang on the mark but more than anything else Galaxy Quest is hysterically funny.

Live sport

Championship Football: Coventry City v QPR 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

