TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 19th August

Coronation Street Icons honours Ken Barlow, there is more scheming from ruthless Lydia in Harlots, and Dr Michael Mosley concludes his experiment to see if you can Lose a Stone in 21 Days.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Harlots, from 9pm, BBC2

Following the success of the Masquerade party, which filled her Greek Street brothel’s empty coffers, madam Margaret Wells’ life and business begin to unravel this week. Her increasingly fed-up daughter Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) decides to pack up and leave her ‘keeper’ Sir George Howard without a penny to her name. Meanwhile, Emily Lacey brings trouble to Margaret’s door when, beaten and bloodied by Lydia (Lesley Manville), she poisons Charles Quigley with laudanum and escapes the Golden Square brothel. But how long will it take before heartless Lydia finds her and has her hanged for attempted murder?

★★★★ HD

Coronation Street Icons: Ken Barlow, 8.30pm, ITV

Sally Lindsay (formerly Corrie’s Shelley Unwin) narrates this series paying tribute to Weatherfield’s most famous residents, beginning with Ken Barlow. It follows Ken’s six-decade journey from angry young man to Street stalwart, with contributions from actor William Roache and co-stars past and present including Chris Gascoyne (Peter) and Amanda Barrie (Alma). As well as a chance to relive classic moments, there are lots of behind-the-scenes secrets including the one scene that Bill wishes he’d had another chance to get just right…

★★★★ SP

Lose A Stone in 21 Days With Michael Mosley, 9pm, C4

It’s the day of the big weigh-in as Michael Mosley’s challenge to empower five volunteers to lose a stone comes to an end. But first he explores what happens in the brain when we comfort eat and looks at the link between weight, snoring and sleep apnoea. The five take the final step on the scales, but has the low-calorie, low-carb and high-protein diet produced the results they were hoping for?

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox



There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Zodiac, 11.10pm, TCM Movies

A taut thriller based on the true story of Zodiac, a serial killer who stalked the coastline around San Francisco in the late-1960s and early-1970s, taunting the police with cryptic messages, but who was never brought to justice. The film concentrates on the killer’s effect on the lives of three men – detective David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr) and amateur sleuth Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Live sport

Champions League Football Semi-final 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

