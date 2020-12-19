TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 19th December

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final is just one of the gems today...

The Strictly Come Dancing final is here in all its sparkly glory, take a look back at the first season of The Masked Singer, and The Grand Tour returns to Amazon Prime Video. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final, BBC1, 6pm

The glitterball trophy is within touching distance as our finalists step out onto the dancefloor for the last time tonight. As well as reprising some of the best routines that got them to the final, each couple is also set to unleash their showdance – choreographed without any rules. The winner will be decided by the public alone, so be sure to remember to vote for your favourite – and while we wait for the results to be announced, there’ll be a special performance from guest Robbie Williams. ★★★★ sp

The Masked Singer: The Story So Far, ITV, 5pm

There’s one week to go until a whole new batch of concealed celebs attempt to outfox us by disguising their singing voices – but if the entire Masked Singer phenomenon passed you by (or if you just fancy reliving it), this catch-up special explores how a Queen Bee, a Hedgehog, an Octopus and other fantasy characters generated a national conversation. There are also previously unseen moments with panellists Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong… ★★★★ sp

The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime Video

A slightly dubious quest to find pirate treasure is the pretext to send Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond to Madagascar in this eagerly anticipated return. James warns the others that the roads are the worst in the world and, thanks to his choice of vehicle, ‘Captain Slow’ suffers the most. Meanwhile, Richard takes the opportunity to show off some Bear Grylls-style survival skills and Jeremy invests in personalised numberplates for the team. Plenty of laughs, potholes and mud along the way! ★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Call the Midwife, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 9

Call the Midwife is back on BBC1 for a Christmas special, so why not binge watch the entire nine series before tuning in on Christmas Day? Or, if you’re new to Call the Midwife, now is your chance to catch up on all the drama from Poplar. Based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife follows a group of midwifes in the poverty-stricken East End of London in the 1950s.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, 4.20pm. Channel 5

Alastair Sim is surely the definitive Ebenezer Scrooge – who, after some prodding by several ghostly visitors, discovers Christmas isn’t bad at all. This 1951 version has yet to be bettered, with a true Dickensian atmosphere and a magnificent supporting cast: George Cole as young Ebenezer, Mervyn Johns as Bob Cratchit and Sir Michael Hordern as a scene-stealing ghost of Jacob Marley.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Arsenal, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League Football: Newcastle United v Fulham, 7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports

7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport

Don’t miss the Strictly Come Dancing final on TV tonight to find out who will be crowned the winners of 2020.

