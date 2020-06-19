TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 19th June

Supercharged Otters is just one of the gems on today...

Follow a family of Supercharged Otters on BBC2, a new series of Babies comes to Netflix, and drama My Brilliant Friend is back on Sky Atlantic. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Babies, Netflix

Every parent knows that sometimes babies can appear a little helpless. But, as the second series of the Netflix documentary reveals, infants are actually pretty clever. And psychology professor Susan Hespos at America’s Northwestern University has developed experiments – including a specially designed puppet show – to demonstrate just how clever.

★★★ HD

Supercharged Otters, 9pm, BBC2

Wildlife cameraman Charlie Hamilton James has worked as cinematographer on many TV programmes including Springwatch, but here he’s in front of the camera in this Natural World film about otters. A self-confessed ‘otter fanatic’ who has been filming the creatures for the past 25 years, Charlie aims to show us why he thinks they’re so special. The clear rivers of Florida provide perfect conditions to film them underwater, while three orphaned otters reveal their amazing survival instincts.

★★★★ JP

My Brilliant Friend, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The award-winning adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s bestselling Neapolitan novels about childhood friends continues as the second series begins tonight with a double bill. The girls seem destined to take different paths after Lila and Stefano begin their married life, but when Lila returns from her honeymoon with visible bruises, she and Elena become close again. In Italian, with subtitles.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The Thick of It, seasons 1-4, BritBox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker, the spin doctor and enforcer for No.10, is the standout in this clever, witty and sharply observed comedy about the inner-workings of an incompetent Government department run by a succession of gaffe-prone ministers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Selma, 11.20pm, BBC2

A powerful movie about Martin Luther King Jr and a highly charged episode in the Civil Rights struggle: the 1965 protest march from Selma, Alabama demanding equal voting rights for America’s black citizens. David Oyelowo dominates the film as King, but Tom Wilkinson is just as impressive as President Lyndon B Johnson.

Live sport

Premier League football: Norwich v Southampton 5pm, Sky One and Pick (k-o 6pm)

5pm, Sky One and Pick (k-o 6pm) Premier League football: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League (k-o 8pm)

Soaps on TV tonight

