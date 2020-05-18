TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 19th May

The A Word is just one of the gems on today...

There are changes ahead for the Hughes in The A Word, Discovery’s Deadliest Catch gets a new spin-off, and C4 goes Inside Best Western hotel chain. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, 10pm, Discovery

Fans of Deadliest Catch will already be familiar with crab fisherman Josh Harris’ late dad Phil, from whom he inherited his boat Cornelia Marie in 2010. Now, in this spin-off series, Josh and partner Casey McManus head to Hawaii after finding Phil’s fishing charts and tips on where to find valuable tuna.

★★★ LP

The A Word, 9pm, BBC1

The most civilised divorce on telly continues to impress us tonight as Paul and Alison have a friendly, formal meeting to discuss important family matters – and Alison tentatively brings up the matter of Ben asking her out on a date. She doesn’t want to bring a new man into Joe’s life without Paul knowing, but will he be okay with her moving on with someone else? Speaking of moving on, Eddie has been offered a seven-figure sum to sell the brewery, with the promise of a new job in London, but Maurice is not impressed when he hears about it…

★★★★ SP

A Very British Hotel Chain: Inside Best Western, 9pm, C4

Remember the days when staying at a hotel was as normal as having breakfast? Filmed in the months before the C word changed everything, this three-part series goes inside the UK’s largest independent hotel chain. In tonight’s episode, we meet fastidious hotel inspector Alasdair, sales team Mark and Terii, and Jane, a deputy manager who’s planning her football-themed wedding at the hotel! It might be a familiar format, but the characters make it very enjoyable.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch

Doctor Foster, two seasons, BritBox and Netflix



There’s the chance to see Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in a more conventional role – as the younger woman who GP Gemma (Suranne Jones) is convinced her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair with in this compelling drama of a marriage falling apart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 9pm, Film4

A glorious movie by director Wes Anderson, with a stunning performance by Ralph Fiennes as the concierge of the titular resort, this has ideas bubbling over from start to finish. A heady ensemble cast – Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray etc – are all part of the mad tales from between the two wars mostly concerning Fiennes and lobby boy Tony Revolori. Though often complex, the strands weave to make a hilarious caper that’s also stunning to look at. Simply wonderful.

