TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 19th November

Kitten Rescue with Jo Brand, 7pm, Channel 5

They may be agile but our feline friends often get themselves into some scrapes, so prepare for more heart-pumping moments as Kitten Rescue returns for a new series. This week it takes 10 hours and two fire crews to rescue kitten Ezri, who fell into a river and then became trapped in a storm drain. Jo scrubs up to help operate on Marta, who broke a leg falling from a four-storey balcony, and we meet Simon, who was chained to a fence. Lucky Jo also gets to hand-feed some adorable kittens, including five-week-old, three-legged Stumpy.

Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge, 8pm, BBC2

Tom Kerridge visits the Black Bull pub in Loch Lomond, which is community-owned and run. Could it be a viable business model? This was filmed in January, so it’s hard to see plans being made to increase turnover, knowing what was about to happen. It’s further bad news when Tom reminds us that food delivery, increased home entertainment and cheap supermarket alcohol have meant that ‘staying in’ became the new ‘going out’. Obviously, staying in has a different meaning right now – if our pubs survive these difficult times, will we appreciate them more in the future?

DIY SOS: The Big Build, 8pm, BBC1

Caroline Blanchard’s home is overwhelmed with traumatic memories: first, the death of her seven-year-old daughter Natasha in an accident in the garden. Then, nine years later, her husband Paul’s fatal heart attack in their conservatory. Nick Knowles and the team set out to transform Caroline’s home and garden – preserving the good memories and eliminating the bad. Can they do it in just five days?

Best box set to watch

Fresh Meat, seasons one to four, Netflix/All 4

Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie stars alongside Jack Whitehall in this sharply funny comedy from the Peep Show creators. They play two of the six students sharing a house in Manchester in the days before COVID when university life was rather different to what it is now.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Office Christmas Party, 9pm, Film4

Bursting on screen with a raucous ‘Ho-ho-ho’, this festive comedy finds trust-fund heir TJ Miller throwing a huge office Christmas party in a bid to win a crucial client and stop his resentful CEO sister Jennifer Aniston from closing the Chicago branch of their tech company and laying off its staff. Employees Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn and Kate McKinnon fall behind his cockeyed scheme.

