TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 19th September

Strictly looks back at its best bits, starting with Movie Week, the early life of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s evil Nurse Ratched is explored in a new Netflix drama, and it’s The Queen vs No 10: Behind Closed Doors on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Ratched, Netflix

Louise Fletcher won an Oscar for her portrayal of the evil Nurse Ratched in classic 1970s movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Ratched’s dark past is now explored in this new Netflix series. The eight-parter begins in 1947, about 15 years before the events of the film starring Jack Nicholson, with Mildred Ratched beginning work at a Californian psychiatric hospital. Sarah Paulson is captivating as the lead, with Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone and Judy Davis also starring.

★★★★ SMA

Strictly: The Best of Movies, 7.30pm, BBC1

To get us in the mood for Strictly’s return, there’s a nostalgic look back at the show’s most memorable moments, starting tonight with a special full of highlights from Movie Weeks over the years. Tess and Claudia are joined by the judges, pro dancers and former contestants, including Ashley Roberts, Lauren Steadman and the Rev Richard Coles, to reminisce. Who can forget Ed Balls as The Mask (pictured top), Scott Mills as Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid, and Dev Griffin’s top dance as Aladdin’s Genie? Pure joy!

★★★★★ HD

The Queen vs No 10: Behind Closed Doors, 9pm, Channel 5

Much has been written about the Queen and her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, who at 51 years her senior, was the young monarch’s mentor. This one-off documentary follows some of the 13 other prime ministers that followed, up to and including Boris Johnson, and examines the special relationship between the head of state and No 10. Royal insiders look at pivotal moments, including political crises, conflict and personal tragedy within the Royal Family, all brought to life by rare archive footage.

★★★★ MC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Wallander, seasons 1-4, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

With Young Wallander currently streaming on Netflix, now is the perfect time to revisit the original BAFTA-winning series, which sees Sir Kenneth Branagh playing the Swedish detective in later years when he’s an inspector. Branagh is excellent as the dedicated but troubled cop dealing with some very dark investigations in a superb crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

I, Tonya, 9.30pm, BBC2/BBC iPlayer

Margot Robbie is electrifying as shamed ice skater Tonya Harding in this brilliant, brutal biopic. A working-class girl in a middle-class world, she was not your typical figure skater, with a cruel, flinty mother (a stunning Allison Janney) criticising her at every turn, and whose relationship with her husband Jeff (Sebastian Stan) was equally toxic. It’s his disturbing intervention that made Harding one of the most vilified sportspeople of the 1990s. Filmed mockumentary style, the movie attempts to humanise Harding without excusing her.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Manchester United v Crystal Palace 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League Rugby Union: Leinster v Saracens 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 3

2.30pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 3 Challenge Cup Rugby League: Warrington Wolves v St Helens 2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1

