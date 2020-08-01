TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 2nd August

A Suitable Boy is just one of the gems on today...

There’s a scandal in this week’s A Suitable Boy, Sky Nature looks at the wonders of volcanoes, and National Geographic WILD introduces us to South America’s Weirdest Animals. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Living Volcano, 8pm, Sky Nature/NOW TV

It’s a startling fact that, on average, up to 30 volcanoes erupt every day across the globe. This documentary visits some of the most active to explain why volcanoes are not just destructive forces but also crucial to survival and the creation of life. We meet scientists risking life and limb to collect rock samples by a bubbling lava lake and the farmer who believes that his goats can detect an incoming eruption, and we discover the reason why the Galapagos giant tortoise is bigger than any other of its kind. A beautifully shot and fascinating film.

★★★★ JL

A Suitable Boy, 9pm, BBC1

Scandal is brewing in the fictional city of Brahmpur tonight as news of Lata and Kabir’s budding relationship reaches her mother, and Maan and Saaeda Bai’s illicit affair becomes the talk of the town. When Lata’s mum discovers her Hindu daughter is seeing a Muslim boy, she plans to pack her off to Calcutta, but Lata has other ideas and makes Kabir an indecent proposal! Elsewhere, Maan’s all for shacking up with Saaeda Bai when his politician father kicks him out. Saaeda Bai, however, sends Maan in a different direction – one that may alter the course of his life…

★★★★ ER

South America’s Weirdest Animals, 7pm, National Georgraphic WILD

This series is full of animals adapting to their diverse South American habitat. Watch out for the tapir as it uses its mini trunk-like nose as a snorkel to hide underwater. Plus there’s an industrious armadillo burrowing underground to avoid forest fires, capuchin monkeys using rocks to smash open nuts and a sweet mother sloth – an expert at laid-back living.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Black-ish, seasons 1-5, Amazon Prime Video

An entertaining family sitcom that also wittily weaves issues about race into its storylines. African-American couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) raise their children in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

War Horse, 4.20pm (3.20pm Wales), BBC1

Michael Morpurgo’s book and the stage adaptation were huge successes but the film version, directed by Steven Spielberg, tries to capture the horror of war while being family friendly and suffers a little for that. It’s still an epic tale, though, as young Albert (Jeremy Irvine) is separated from his horse when it’s commandeered for a cavalry officer (Tom Hiddleston) in the First World War, and is passed from hand to hand throughout the conflict.

Live sport

Motorsport: British Grand Prix from 12.30pm, Sky Sports F1/NOW TV/C4

Rugby League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons 3.30pm (k-o 4.15pm), Sky Sports Arena

Rugby League: Huddersfield v Leeds Rhinos 6.30pm (k-o 6.30pm), Sky Sports Arena

