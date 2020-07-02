TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 2nd July

The Supervet: Puppy Special is just one of the gems on today...

The Supervet catches up with some past patients, join the Ambulance crew on BBC1, and escape to the world of Billion Pound Cruises on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ambulance, 9pm, BBC1

There are definitely some episodes of Ambulance where you wonder how the paramedics cope with the trauma they witness, and tonight’s is one of them. There’s a fatality with a person hit by a train, a 12-year-old boy with pelvic injuries after a 30ft fall from a bridge, a girl who has been run over, a three-car collision and a motorcyclist pronounced dead at a motorway crash scene. Of course, it’s all in a day’s work for the crew, although as paramedic Kirsten puts it, ‘What we do really isn’t normal’…

★★★★ HD

The Supervet: Puppy Special, 8pm, C4

Cameras catch up with some of Noel Fitzpatrick’s most dramatic cases in this heartwarming new series. The first episode looks at some of his puppy patients and, unsurprisingly, vets are no more immune to their charms than the rest of us. ‘The team go all gooey when a puppy comes in and we get no work done for about an hour,” says Noel. Tonight, we get updates on bulldog Chica, who needed intricate surgery as a three-month-old, and miniature dachshund Peggy, who had to have daily intensive physiotherapy and was the smallest dog ever to be treated using the practice’s underwater treadmill.

★★★★ JP

Billion Pound Cruises: All at Sea, 9pm, ITV

Cruising was big business the world over… until recently. This documentary shows how COVID-19 brought the £120 billion cruise industry to its knees across six fateful weeks. David and Sally Abel were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary sailing around the South China Sea on the luxury Diamond Princess when David was struck down with coronavirus. A growing number of ships reported cases but more than 100 vessels continued cruising to ports all over the world… Truly an eye-opener.

★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seasons 1-7, All 4

Joss Whedon’s seminal series set the gold standard for supernatural shows, with Sarah Michelle Gellar getting the role of her life as Sunnydale High student Buffy Summers, who embraces her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Touching the Void, 10pm, C4

Based on Joe Simpson’s book about climbing Peru’s Siula Grande with Simon Yates, this film tells of how their trip turns into a battle for survival.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Manchester City v Liverpool 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Supervet: Puppy Special on TV tonight – cuteness overload!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!