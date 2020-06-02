TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 2nd June

The A Word is just one of the gems on today...

It’s Ralph and Katie’s big day in The A Word, things are getting even more tricky in Bake Off: The Professionals, and Guy Self’s back at Holby. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

‘Be warned chefs, I brought my ruler.’ Words destined to chill when uttered by formidable Cherish Finden and she’s on typically exacting form as she and Benoit Blin set the patissiers a tricky, time-consuming miniature challenge consisting of 24 layered millefeuille slices and 24 illusion desserts that must look like eggs but not taste anything like them…

★★★★ CC

The A Word, 9pm, BBC1

We love the pairing of no-nonsense, dry-witted Ralph and Katie, and now their wedding is fast approaching. But like everything in The A Word, things don’t go to plan. The major snag comes courtesy of Ralph’s estranged dad Doug (Ian Puleston-Davies), who turns up to wish his boy well, incurring the wrath of the brilliantly uncompromising Louise in the process. Cue the world’s most awkward stag do with Ralph, taciturn best man Josh, Maurice and Doug. As Maurice tries to build bridges on the big day itself, can he, for once, work some magic or will chaos ensue?

★★★★ CC

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

After a brief comeback earlier this year, Guy Self surprises acting CEO Max McGerry at the hospital when he arrives with a former patient, Alan, who was fitted with a brain implant to treat his OCD and is now having hallucinations. Ric Griffin reckons Alan’s condition could be neurosurgeon Guy’s fault. Max defends Guy, but doesn’t want to let on to Ric they’re seeing each other. As Max and Guy operate on Alan together, it’s clear they make a dream team and, later, Max offers Guy a job. Mmm, we wonder how Ric will react to the news?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Never Have I Ever, season 1, Netflix

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of this coming-of-age-comedy that centres on 15-year-old Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). After a difficult year, geeky Devi is determined to become cool. Adding to the sitcom’s quirky charm is the narration by American tennis great John McEnroe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

American Made, 9pm, Film4

Tom Cruise lays on the bombast in this true tale of Barry Seal, an airline pilot seconded by the CIA for reconnaissance trips to Central America. He also became the biggest importer of cocaine to the US thanks to his links with Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and friends, and to top it all off, he ended up feeding information on his drug-trafficking comrades to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The A Word on TV tonight – it’s a day to remember.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!